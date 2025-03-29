IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI IPL match live

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be boosted by skipper Hardik Pandya’s return from a one-match ban as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with both teams seeking their first IPL 2025 win. MI lost their opener to Chennai Super Kings, while GT fell short in a high-scoring contest against Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming MI struggled in Pandya’s absence and missed Jasprit Bumrah’s pace attack. His return strengthens both batting and bowling, potentially replacing Robin Minz. MI’s key concerns remain Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form and Rohit Sharma’s inconsistency. Their middle order and wicketkeeping, reliant on Ryan Rickelton, also lack stability. Left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, impressive at Chepauk, will face a tougher challenge on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly surface.

GT’s major worry is their bowling, with Mohammed Siraj proving expensive and Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada under pressure. Rashid Khan remains their main spin threat. The team might consider replacing Sherfane Rutherford with Glenn Phillips for additional off-spin options. Skipper Shubman Gill’s batting form will be crucial to their campaign.

How to watch GT vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 29 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and MI will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 begin on March 29?

The IPL 2025 match between GT and MI will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on its app and website.

IPL 2025 GT vs MI broadcast details