GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians, Toss at 7 PM IST

Mumbai Indians will welcome the return of captain Hardik Pandya from a one-match suspension as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Both teams aim for their first victory in IPL 2025, with MI falling to Chennai Super Kings and GT losing to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match.

Pandya’s comeback bolsters MI’s line-up, addressing their struggles in his absence, particularly in batting and bowling. Jasprit Bumrah’s pace attack was missed, and Pandya’s inclusion may see Robin Minz sidelined. Concerns persist over Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form and Rohit Sharma’s inconsistency, while the middle order remains unstable. Spinner Vignesh Puthur faces a challenge on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly track.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's top 5 IPL records that look impossible to break For GT, bowling remains a weak link, with Mohammed Siraj expensive and their pace attack under pressure. Rashid Khan leads the spin department, while Shubman Gill’s form is crucial. Glenn Phillips may replace Sherfane Rutherford for additional spin.

IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. GT Impact substitute: Ishant Sharma/ Rahul Tewatia Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayan Raju. MI Impact substitute: Vignesh Puthur/ Corbin Bosch.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST today.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs MI match with English commentary

GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.