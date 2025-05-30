IPL 2025 Eliminator live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI match today?

The stage is set for a high-stakes Eliminator clash today, in IPL 2025, with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians fighting for survival at the Mullanpur Stadium. In the match MI won the toss and opted to bat first.

GT vs MI playing 11 in IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Impact players: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson Impact players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley. Here's what both captains said after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad. Hardik Pandya (MI): We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control. We've got three changes: Jonny comes back, Gleeson makes his debut and Raj Angad Bawa plays.

ALSO READ: GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator

But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:

Also Read

IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 Eliminator GT vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, 2025.

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The match will be played at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

What time will the toss take place for the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator?

The toss for the GT vs MI Eliminator will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator start?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in India?

The GT vs MI Eliminator will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the GT vs MI match live in India?

You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its apps and official website.