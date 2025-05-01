Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

As the league phase nears its conclusion, the playoff venues have also been finalized. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Qualifier 2 and the Grand Final.

GT vs SRH

GT vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 51st fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will witness Gujarat Titans locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This clash is a part of the action-packed tournament spread across 13 cities, with a total of 74 matches scheduled over two months as the IPL excitement continues to build.
 
As the league phase nears its conclusion, the playoff venues have also been finalized. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Qualifier 2 and the Grand Final will take place in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.  Check RR vs MI full scorecard here
 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit in ninth place on the points table, having secured only three wins from nine games. Despite their recent victory, their chances of making the playoffs are slim and would depend heavily on winning all their remaining matches—alongside a favorable set of results from other games. With little margin for error, Hyderabad will be eager to put up a strong performance.
 
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are positioned more comfortably in fourth place, with six wins and three losses in their campaign so far. However, they’ll be looking to bounce back after an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.
 
With both teams having something to prove—one fighting to stay alive in the tournament and the other aiming to consolidate their playoff spot—this promises to be a tightly contested encounter in Ahmedabad. 

Also Read

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Dhoni in Bengaluru: What fans can expect when superstars meet?

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sandeep Sharma

Body blow for RR, pacer Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI Playing 11, RR batters vs MI bowlers matchups

 
IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11 (probables)
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probables): H Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, TM Head, A Verma, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Manohar, PHKD Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), M Shami, HV Patel
 
GT vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 5
GT won: 3
SRH won: 1
 
Squads of both teams
 
GT squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
 
SRH squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran
 
IPL 2025 match on May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, GT vs SRH telecast and streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on May 2 (Friday) in IPL 2025?
 
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad Set for IPL 2025 Clash on May 2
 
Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2025 fixture between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
 
When is the live toss scheduled for GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?
The live toss for the GT vs SRH encounter will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 2 (Friday).
 
Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match live?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with commentary available in English.
 
How to watch GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match live online in India?
Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the GT vs SRH match through the  JioTV app as well as the JioHotstar platform and website.

More From This Section

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

RR vs MI

IPL 2025: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli nears unprecedented milestone against CSK at home

Glenn Maxwell,Maxwell

IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell ruled out for the season with finger fracture

Pathirana

IPL 2025: Batters have adapted to Pathirana - CSK bowling coach Simons

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon