Chennai Super Kings and Royal Chellengers Bengaluru have had many encounters between each other which has seen players from both sides battle it out and give their fans some of the cricketing action over the years. However, the rivalry between the two sides has gone up a notch after last year's encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium which saw former Indian skipper and CSK captain MS Dhoni get furious with the opponents and refused to shake hands after the match. CSK faced off against RCB in what turned out to be a make-or-break game. It was May 18, and the atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was electric. Sadly for CSK fans, things didn't go their way. RCB handed them a 27-run defeat, which meant CSK were knocked out of the IPL playoffs race.

But what really stood out, more than the scoreline, was how MS Dhoni handled the aftermath. People had been speculating this could be his final IPL game, and all eyes were on him. He’d been batting beautifully, smashing a 110-meter six just moments before, but then mistimed a slower ball and got caught out for 25 off 12. That dismissal came in the first few balls of the final over—heartbreaking timing.