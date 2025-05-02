What happened last time when RCB hosted CSK at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2024?
The rivalry between the two sides has gone up a notch after last year's encounter in Bengaluru which saw former Indian skipper and CSK captain MS Dhoni get furious with the opponents.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings and Royal Chellengers Bengaluru have had many encounters between each other which has seen players from both sides battle it out and give their fans some of the cricketing action over the years.
However, the rivalry between the two sides has gone up a notch after last year's encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium which saw former Indian skipper and CSK captain MS Dhoni get furious with the opponents and refused to shake hands after the match.
CSK faced off against RCB in what turned out to be a make-or-break game. It was May 18, and the atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was electric. Sadly for CSK fans, things didn’t go their way. RCB handed them a 27-run defeat, which meant CSK were knocked out of the IPL playoffs race.
But what really stood out, more than the scoreline, was how MS Dhoni handled the aftermath. People had been speculating this could be his final IPL game, and all eyes were on him. He’d been batting beautifully, smashing a 110-meter six just moments before, but then mistimed a slower ball and got caught out for 25 off 12. That dismissal came in the first few balls of the final over—heartbreaking timing.
After the match, when it was time for the teams to shake hands, Dhoni walked to the front of the CSK lineup. But seeing the RCB players still caught up in their celebrations, he turned around and walked away quietly. He didn’t greet the RCB players like usual, only acknowledging a few of their staff members before heading straight back to the dressing room.
It was an emotional moment—bittersweet, really—and fans were stunned. Whether it was frustration or something more personal, it left everyone wondering if that was the last we’d seen of Thala in yellow. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Ahmedabad Stadium
Both sides will be meeting again in Bengaluru as MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in the IPL will be witnessed probably for the last time now in IPL on Saturday.