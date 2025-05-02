IPL 2025: How GT vs RR match in Ahmedabad will affect the playoff race

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR journey, playoff hopes, and India comeback The Indian Premier League (2025) is nearing its business end with just 20 games left in the league stage. So far, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the only two teams eliminated from the playoff race, while the remaining eight teams are still fighting it out for the top four spots.

On Friday, the 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 51 of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be crucial for both teams, as the result will significantly influence how they approach their remaining fixtures. So without going around much, let’s get into how the result of today’s GT vs SRH clash will affect the playoff race.

What happens if GT secures a win?

If GT are able to secure a win over SRH today, it will be their seventh victory of the season in 10 matches, taking them level with the top two teams on the table—Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Moreover, since GT’s net run rate is better than RCB’s, they will at least climb to the number two spot in the table and can then push for a top-two finish, which secures an extra match to reach the final.

On the other hand, a GT win will mean SRH suffer their seventh loss of the season in 10 matches, denying them the chance to reach the 16-point mark—typically essential for a hassle-free playoff qualification. Although the loss will not eliminate SRH from playoff contention, they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope only three teams breach the 16-point mark in order to finish in the top four.

What if SRH secures a win?

If SRH manage to stun the home team GT in Ahmedabad today, they will move to eight points from 10 matches and will then need to win their remaining four fixtures to qualify for the playoffs without depending on other results. Additionally, they will also replace RR from the number eight position on the table.

On the flip side, an SRH win will mean GT suffer back-to-back losses for the first time in IPL 2025. In this case, GT will be left with 12 points from 10 matches, putting them on equal footing with mid-table teams. The Gujarat-based franchise will then need to secure at least two wins from their remaining four matches to avoid losing their grip on a top-four spot in the final stretch.

Who will benefit from whose loss?

With CSK and RR already eliminated, they will have no stake in today’s result. If GT win today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will benefit the most, as they will have one less close competitor in the playoff race.

However, if SRH win, teams like MI, RCB, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will gain, as they will have a better chance of pushing for a top-two finish. Delhi Capitals (DC) will also find themselves on par with GT, easing some pressure on them in the final stretch of the group stage.