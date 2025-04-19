IPL 2025: GT vs DC head-to-head, toss stats in Ahmedabad, weather forecast

ALSO READ: GT vs DC - Narendra Modi Stadium stats | Playing 11 | Live streaming | Full scorecard It will be a battle for the top spot of the IPL 2025 points table on Saturday, April 19, when Shubman Gill-led GT host Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals in match number 35 of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

DC, with 10 points, are at the top of the points table, while GT, with 8 points, are in the number two spot. Both teams, in their brief history of five head-to-head matches, have provided fans with some great performances — and that is exactly what they will need to do if they wish to walk away with two full points on Saturday. But who will it be? And how does their head-to-head record look? Take a look.

GT vs DC head-to-head

DC lead GT in the head-to-head record with a 3-2 advantage.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

GT won: 3

DC won: 2

N/R: 0

GT vs DC head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:

Matches played: 2

GT won: 0

DC won: 2

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Toss stats Total Matches Played: 38

Matches Won Batting First: 18 (47.37%)

Matches Won Batting Second: 20 (52.63%)

Matches Won by Toss Winners: 17 (44.74%)

Matches Won by Toss Losers: 21 (55.26%)

Matches with No Result: 0 (0.00%)

Average Runs per Wicket: 28.24

Average Runs per Over: 8.77

Average Score Batting First: 171.56 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: GT vs DC weather forecast

The weather in Ahmedabad for Saturday’s game is expected to be sunny. The temperature is likely to range between 39°C and 24°C, with winds around 19 kph. The humidity will be 44 per cent, which means dew is unlikely to play a role in the second innings, especially as it will be a day game.

Top performers in GT vs DC matches

In the thrilling encounters between Gujarat and Delhi in the IPL, several players have stood out with exceptional performances. Rishabh Pant leads the batting charts with 147 runs, showcasing his aggressive and consistent form. Close behind him is Sai Sudharsan, who has impressed with 139 runs, followed by Axar Patel contributing a solid 137. Shubman Gill and David Miller have also made their mark, scoring 118 and 108 runs respectively, adding depth and strength to their sides’ batting line-ups.

On the bowling front, Mohammad Shami has been the most lethal, claiming 9 wickets and proving to be a constant threat with the ball. Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed have both picked up 6 wickets each, delivering crucial breakthroughs. Sandeep Warrier has chipped in with 5 wickets, while Lockie Ferguson has taken 4, rounding off a list of impactful bowlers in these high-stakes matchups.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last meeting between GT and DC took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in match number 40 of IPL 2024. It was a high-scoring thriller, as batting first, DC — with the help of half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (88 not out) and Axar Patel (66) — scored 224 for 4 after 20 overs. In reply, GT, despite half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (65) and David Miller (55), fell four short of the target and finished their innings at 220 for 8 after 20 overs.