IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18, in Match Number 34 of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming fresh off a huge win in their last game, with RCB beating RR at Jaipur and PBKS defeating KKR in Chandigarh.
While the match is expected to be a tightly contested game between the third- and fourth-ranked teams on the points table, it will be a game of redemption for RCB, who, despite being in great touch this season, are yet to win a game at their home ground. So far, they have played two games in Bengaluru in IPL 2025 and have lost both.
On the other hand, PBKS have been in exceptional form whenever they play away, especially skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has three half-centuries in away games.
Moreover, the wicket at Chinnaswamy is known for its batting-friendly nature, and both teams will have enough resources to take full advantage of the conditions and add two more points to their tally. But who will it be, and how exactly is the Bengaluru wicket expected to behave for the Friday clash? Let us take a look.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025
M Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been known for favouring batters, even before the IPL's high-scoring era. However, the scenario for IPL 2025 has been slightly different. Two matches have been played so far at this venue this season, and on both occasions, the first-innings total failed to cross even the 170 mark. This means fans can expect a fairly balanced contest between bat and ball on Friday.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats
RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
RCB have played 94 games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, out of which they have won 44 and lost 46. Four matches ended with no result.
PBKS at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
PBKS have played 12 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB, out of which they have won five and lost seven.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (since IPL 2024)
Matches – 9, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 5
Average 1st innings score – 193/7
Highest 1st innings score – 287/3 (highest score in IPL)
Lowest total defended – 181, Highest target chased – 183
200+ totals – 3 times in 8 matches | Sixes per match – 21
Winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since IPL 2024)
1st innings score more than 180: Matches – 5, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 1
1st innings score 180 or below: Matches – 4, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 4
Recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match Number 24 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. In that game, DC won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. RCB failed to take advantage of Bengaluru’s batting-friendly wicket and could only score 163 for 7 in their full 20-over quota. In reply, DC, with the help of KL Rahul’s unbeaten 93, chased down the total with six wickets and 13 balls to spare.
Other key stats for M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has hosted a total of 97 matches.
Of these, 41 matches have been won by teams batting first, accounting for approximately 42.27 per cent, while teams chasing have emerged victorious in 52 games, making up 53.61 per cent of the total.
Teams winning the toss have also claimed 52 wins (53.61 per cent), whereas those losing the toss have won 41 matches (42.27 per cent).
There have been four matches with no result, which constitutes about 4.12 per cent of the total games played.
The stadium is known for high-scoring encounters and explosive batting performances.
The highest team total recorded here is 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. Conversely, the lowest team score is 82 all out, posted by RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. RCB's talisman, Virat Kohli, has scored the most runs at the venue — 3,040 runs in 86 innings.
On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the most wickets, with 52 in 41 innings.
The highest individual score at this ground belongs to Chris Gayle, who blasted an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013 — a historic IPL innings.
The best bowling performance came from Samuel Badree, who took four wickets for just nine runs for RCB against Mumbai Indians in 2017.