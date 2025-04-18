IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats at Chinnaswamy

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18, in Match Number 34 of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming fresh off a huge win in their last game, with RCB beating RR at Jaipur and PBKS defeating KKR in Chandigarh.

While the match is expected to be a tightly contested game between the third- and fourth-ranked teams on the points table, it will be a game of redemption for RCB, who, despite being in great touch this season, are yet to win a game at their home ground. So far, they have played two games in Bengaluru in IPL 2025 and have lost both.

On the other hand, PBKS have been in exceptional form whenever they play away, especially skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has three half-centuries in away games.

Moreover, the wicket at Chinnaswamy is known for its batting-friendly nature, and both teams will have enough resources to take full advantage of the conditions and add two more points to their tally. But who will it be, and how exactly is the Bengaluru wicket expected to behave for the Friday clash? Let us take a look.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

M Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been known for favouring batters, even before the IPL's high-scoring era. However, the scenario for IPL 2025 has been slightly different. Two matches have been played so far at this venue this season, and on both occasions, the first-innings total failed to cross even the 170 mark. This means fans can expect a fairly balanced contest between bat and ball on Friday.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats

RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB have played 94 games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, out of which they have won 44 and lost 46. Four matches ended with no result.

PBKS at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

PBKS have played 12 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB, out of which they have won five and lost seven.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (since IPL 2024)

Matches – 9, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 5

Average 1st innings score – 193/7

Highest 1st innings score – 287/3 (highest score in IPL)

Lowest total defended – 181, Highest target chased – 183

200+ totals – 3 times in 8 matches | Sixes per match – 21

Pace: Overs% – 68, Wickets – 71, Average – 28.4, Economy – 9.7

Spin: Overs% – 32, Wickets – 20, Average – 45.7, Economy – 9.4

Winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since IPL 2024)

1st innings score more than 180: Matches – 5, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 1

1st innings score 180 or below: Matches – 4, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 4

Recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium was Match Number 24 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. In that game, DC won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. RCB failed to take advantage of Bengaluru’s batting-friendly wicket and could only score 163 for 7 in their full 20-over quota. In reply, DC, with the help of KL Rahul’s unbeaten 93, chased down the total with six wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Other key stats for M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru