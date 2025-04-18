Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab need 96 runs to win; new playing conditions

Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts after what will be an updated condition for the batters.

Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Match number 34 of IPL 2025 see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a rain-curtailed game that will see both sides batting for just 14 overs on the night.  Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts after what will be an updated condition for the batters. 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal 
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
  Revised playing conditions:  With 14 overs given to each side, the powerplay will consist of just 4 overs now. Four bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of 3 overs each, while one bowler can deliver the remaining 2 overs.  
First innings: 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
 
Innings break: 10:45 AM to 10:55 AM
 
Second innings: 10:55 AM to 11:55 AM
 
First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

