IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.

Currently, RCB hold the third spot on the points table, just ahead of PBKS, who are in fourth. Both sides have identical records — four victories and two defeats from six matches — but RCB edge ahead due to a superior net run rate. Both teams enter this contest with winning momentum.

RCB were clinical in their previous match, chasing down a 174-run target against Rajasthan Royals with ease. The chase was anchored by half-centuries from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, while Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a solid contribution. With the ball, Krunal Pandya stood out, returning figures of 1/29 from his quota of four overs.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings pulled off a historic win by defending a modest total of 112 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders — the lowest target ever successfully defended in IPL history. Their bowlers rose to the occasion, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets and Marco Jansen adding three to dismantle the defending champions.

With both teams in good form, an exciting encounter is on the cards in Bengaluru.

Winning Score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since 2024 IPL)

?-? 1st Inns score More than 180: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 1

?-? 1st Inns score 180 or below: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11

RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

RCB Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

PBKS playing 11 probables: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League

• Overall: Mts – 33, RCB Won – 16, PBKS Won – 17

• At Bengaluru: Mts – 12, RCB Won – 7, PBKS Won – 5

• Since 2022: Mts – 5, RCB Won – 3, PBKS Won - 2

Squads of both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 match on April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings live toss, RCB vs PBKS telecast and Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 18 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 18 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Bengaluru vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS on April 18th.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 18, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bengaluru vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS match.