IPL 2025: Tim David's first IPL fifty rescues Bengaluru against PBKS

In a rain-curtailed showdown at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, all eyes were on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 of IPL 2025. With the game reduced to just 14 overs per side due to persistent showers, expectations were high for a fiery start. But RCB’s top order faltered under the pressure.

Openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli struggled to find rhythm on the damp surface, leaving the hosts reeling. Captain Rajat Patidar did his bit to stabilize the innings with a gritty 18-ball 25, but wickets continued to tumble as PBKS bowlers capitalized on every opportunity. Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, and Harpreet Brar were relentless, each picking up two wickets and keeping RCB under the pump.

But then, as if scripted for drama, Tim David emerged as the lone warrior in the RCB ranks. Walking in when the innings was in tatters, the powerful Australian unleashed his fury on the bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 50 off just 26 deliveries — his maiden half-century in the IPL. With towering sixes and calculated aggression, David single-handedly lifted the side to a fighting total of 95/9 in 14 overs.

Though RCB struggled through most of their innings, Tim David’s heroic knock ensured that the crowd at Chinnaswamy had something to cheer for — a thunderous reminder of his match-winning potential.