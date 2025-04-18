Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 of the IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Punjab Kings enter the contest with a morale-boosting victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, where they pulled off a historic defense of just 111 runs — the lowest total ever successfully defended in IPL history. With that win, PBKS now sit fourth on the points table, having secured four wins and suffered two losses in six outings.
 
RCB, meanwhile, also boast four wins and two losses from their six matches and currently occupy third place on the table. They head into this clash after a convincing eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. However, both of RCB’s defeats this season have come on their home ground — a trend they’ll be eager to reverse in this encounter.
 
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between RCB and PBKS live around the world. Check all the details below. 
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RCB vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between RCB and PBKS in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 18 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match start on April 18?
The match between RCB and PBKS on April 17 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS in India?
JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.
