GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians, Toss at 7 PM IST
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Mumbai Indians will welcome the return of captain Hardik Pandya from a one-match suspension as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Both teams aim for their first victory in IPL 2025, with MI falling to Chennai Super Kings and GT losing to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match.
Pandya’s comeback bolsters MI’s line-up, addressing their struggles in his absence, particularly in batting and bowling. Jasprit Bumrah’s pace attack was missed, and Pandya’s inclusion may see Robin Minz sidelined. Concerns persist over Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form and Rohit Sharma’s inconsistency, while the middle order remains unstable. Spinner Vignesh Puthur faces a challenge on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly track.
For GT, bowling remains a weak link, with Mohammed Siraj expensive and their pace attack under pressure. Rashid Khan leads the spin department, while Shubman Gill’s form is crucial. Glenn Phillips may replace Sherfane Rutherford for additional spin.
IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
GT Impact substitute: Ishant Sharma/ Rahul Tewatia
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayan Raju.
MI Impact substitute: Vignesh Puthur/ Corbin Bosch.
GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST today.
GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs MI match with English commentary
GT vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
The toss is less than 15 minutes away now as MI hope to get their first win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL as well.
6:33 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs MI LIVE UPDATES: GT top-order in good form!
Despite of facing defeat in the last match, the high scoring encounter did show that the GT top order is in good form and could turn out again with a 200+ total in Ahmedabad.
6:23 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-Head stats!
GT vs MI H2H (Overall)
Total matches played: 5
GT won: 3
MI won: 2
N/R: 0
6:13 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Both sides looking for 1st win!
With both sides looking to collect their first points in the league tonight, it is expected to be a high pressure game for Gill and co. as well who lost to Punjab Kings last time round. While MI lost to 5-time winner Chennai Super Kings away from home, this is their 2nd match on the trot away from home.
6:03 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Skipper Hardik returns against his former side!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between GT and MI. Once an IPL winner with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya will return this season wearing the Mumbai Indians shirt as he begins his IPL season after serving a one match ban in the last fixture. Action begins at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST