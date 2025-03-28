IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's lightning stumping leaves Salt stunned | Watch video

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number eight of IPL 2025 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium at the moment. While RCB are leading the game with explosive batting, it was once again CSK’s star player MS Dhoni who stole the limelight in the first innings with his keeping skills. CSK, after winning the toss, asked RCB to bat first and the Bengaluru-based franchise accepted the decision with open arms as they added a quick 45 runs for the first wicket, thanks to Phil Salt’s blistering 32 off just 16 balls. However, just when everyone thought RCB would pile up another mammoth powerplay score, MS Dhoni, with his lightning-quick glovework off Noor Ahmad, dismissed Phil Salt to provide CSK with their first breakthrough.

Second instance in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, the 43-year-old Chennai Super Kings legend, earlier on Sunday showcased his lightning-fast glovework with a sharp stumping of Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The moment came in the 11th over when spinner Noor Ahmad bowled a googly that tempted Suryakumar to step out for an inside-out shot over covers. However, he completely missed the ball, which spun sharply past his bat.

Dhoni, ever alert behind the stumps, swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash. Replays confirmed that Suryakumar was out of his crease despite his attempt to recover, leading to his dismissal for 29 off 26 balls.