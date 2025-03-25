IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to kick off their IPL campaigns with a thrilling clash, bringing together two teams eager to make a strong start. GT, led by Shubman Gill, will aim to recover from a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, while PBKS, under the leadership of seasoned skipper Shreyas Iyer, hope to finally end their 18-year wait for an IPL title. Iyer's successful captaincy with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals adds a promising edge to Punjab's ambitions. Meanwhile, Gill, fresh off a solid performance in India's Champions Trophy triumph, will seek to revitalise his side alongside key players like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan. With both teams boasting a mix of explosive batters, dynamic all-rounders and potent bowlers, this opening encounter promises a gripping contest as they strive to set the tone for a successful campaign.

GT vs PBKS head-to-head

Out of 5 encounters between GT and PBKS in the IPL, GT has emerged victorious 3 times, while PBKS has won 2 matches.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

GT won: 3

PBKS won: 2

Tie: 0

GT vs PBKS head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total matches played: 1

GT won: 0

PBKS won: 1

GT vs PBKS key toss stats

Also Read

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (IPL overall)

Matches: 36

Bat 1st won: 15

Bat 2nd won: 20

Average 1st innings score: 172

Post 2023 IPL Matches: 17 | Bat 1st won: 7 | Bat 2nd won: 10

Average first innings score: 185/6

Lowest total defended: 130 | Highest target chased: 205 Bowling Analysis:

Pace: Overs percentage - 62 per cent | Wickets - 136 | Avg - 27.7 | Eco - 9.4

Spin: Overs percentage - 38 per cent | Wickets - 59 | Avg - 36.4 | Eco - 8.8

200+ Totals: Achieved 10 times in 17 matches

Sixes Per Match: 17

Winning Score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Since 2023 IPL)

First Innings score above 200: Matches - 6 | Bat 1st Won - 4 | Bat 2nd Won - 2

First Innings score of 200 or Below: Matches - 11 | Bat 1st Won - 3 | Bat 2nd Won - 8

Overall Team Record:

GT: Matches - 16 | Won - 9 | Lost - 7 | Win % - 56%

Matches - 16 | Won - 9 | Lost - 7 | Win % - 56% PBKS: Matches - 4 | Won - 2 | Lost - 2 | Win % - 60%

The last time these two teams faced off, Gujarat Titans edged past Punjab Kings by 3 wickets in a last-over finish.

Punjab Kings innings

Opting to bat first, PBKS struggled against a disciplined GT bowling attack, managing a total of 142 all out in 20 overs. The innings lacked momentum, with most batters failing to convert their starts. Sam Curran, the captain, scored a sluggish 20 off 19 balls before falling to Rashid Khan. Prabhsimran Singh showed some intent, scoring 35 off 21, while Rossouw made a brief contribution of 9 off 7.

GT’s spin duo, Rashid Khan (4-0-15-1) and Noor Ahmad (4-0-20-2), stifled PBKS’s run rate, while Sai Kishore shone with figures of 4-0-34-4, dismantling the middle order. Mohit Sharma also played a crucial role, taking 2 wickets for 32 runs.

Gujarat Titans innings

Chasing 143, GT had a nervy start as Wriddhiman Saha fell early for 13 off 11. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a steady 35 off 29, but quick wickets kept PBKS in the contest. Livingstone’s double strike, dismissing Gill and Miller, brought PBKS back into the game.

However, Rahul Tewatia emerged as the hero for GT, smashing a quickfire 36 off 18 to guide his team to victory in the final over. Despite Harshal Patel’s impressive 3-15 and Livingstone’s crucial breakthroughs, PBKS could not defend their modest total.

Player of the match: Sai Kishore for his outstanding spell of 4-0-34-4, which restricted PBKS to a below-par score.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings: 142 all out in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 35, Sam Curran 20; Sai Kishore 4/34, Noor Ahmad 2/20)

Gujarat Titans: 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Rahul Tewatia 36*; Harshal Patel 3/15, Livingstone 2/19)