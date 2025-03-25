Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Ahmedabad

The last time these two teams faced off, Gujarat Titans edged past Punjab Kings by three wickets in a last-over finish

GT vs PBKS head-to-head record
GT vs PBKS head-to-head record
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to kick off their IPL campaigns with a thrilling clash, bringing together two teams eager to make a strong start. GT, led by Shubman Gill, will aim to recover from a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, while PBKS, under the leadership of seasoned skipper Shreyas Iyer, hope to finally end their 18-year wait for an IPL title. Iyer's successful captaincy with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals adds a promising edge to Punjab's ambitions. Meanwhile, Gill, fresh off a solid performance in India's Champions Trophy triumph, will seek to revitalise his side alongside key players like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan. With both teams boasting a mix of explosive batters, dynamic all-rounders and potent bowlers, this opening encounter promises a gripping contest as they strive to set the tone for a successful campaign.
 
GT vs PBKS head-to-head 
Out of 5 encounters between GT and PBKS in the IPL, GT has emerged victorious 3 times, while PBKS has won 2 matches. 
  Overall
  • Total matches played: 5
  • GT won: 3
  • PBKS won: 2
  • Tie: 0
GT vs PBKS head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Total matches played: 1
  • GT won: 0
  • PBKS won: 1
GT vs PBKS key toss stats

Also Read

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats

IPL 2025: Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL: Full list of winners in opening matches of tournament over the years

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (IPL overall)
  • Matches: 36
  • Bat 1st won: 15
  • Bat 2nd won: 20
  • Average 1st innings score: 172
Post 2023 IPL
  • Matches: 17 | Bat 1st won: 7 | Bat 2nd won: 10
  • Average first innings score: 185/6
  • Lowest total defended: 130 | Highest target chased: 205
Bowling Analysis:
  • Pace: Overs percentage - 62 per cent | Wickets - 136 | Avg - 27.7 | Eco - 9.4
  • Spin: Overs percentage - 38 per cent | Wickets - 59 | Avg - 36.4 | Eco - 8.8
  • 200+ Totals: Achieved 10 times in 17 matches
  • Sixes Per Match: 17
Winning Score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Since 2023 IPL)
  • First Innings score above 200: Matches - 6 | Bat 1st Won - 4 | Bat 2nd Won - 2
  • First Innings score of 200 or Below: Matches - 11 | Bat 1st Won - 3 | Bat 2nd Won - 8
Overall Team Record:
  • GT: Matches - 16 | Won - 9 | Lost - 7 | Win % - 56%
  • PBKS: Matches - 4 | Won - 2 | Lost - 2 | Win % - 60%
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024? 
The last time these two teams faced off, Gujarat Titans edged past Punjab Kings by 3 wickets in a last-over finish.
 
Punjab Kings innings 
Opting to bat first, PBKS struggled against a disciplined GT bowling attack, managing a total of 142 all out in 20 overs. The innings lacked momentum, with most batters failing to convert their starts. Sam Curran, the captain, scored a sluggish 20 off 19 balls before falling to Rashid Khan. Prabhsimran Singh showed some intent, scoring 35 off 21, while Rossouw made a brief contribution of 9 off 7.
 
GT’s spin duo, Rashid Khan (4-0-15-1) and Noor Ahmad (4-0-20-2), stifled PBKS’s run rate, while Sai Kishore shone with figures of 4-0-34-4, dismantling the middle order. Mohit Sharma also played a crucial role, taking 2 wickets for 32 runs.
 
Gujarat Titans innings 
Chasing 143, GT had a nervy start as Wriddhiman Saha fell early for 13 off 11. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a steady 35 off 29, but quick wickets kept PBKS in the contest. Livingstone’s double strike, dismissing Gill and Miller, brought PBKS back into the game.
 
However, Rahul Tewatia emerged as the hero for GT, smashing a quickfire 36 off 18 to guide his team to victory in the final over. Despite Harshal Patel’s impressive 3-15 and Livingstone’s crucial breakthroughs, PBKS could not defend their modest total.
 
Player of the match: Sai Kishore for his outstanding spell of 4-0-34-4, which restricted PBKS to a below-par score.
 
Brief scores: 
Punjab Kings: 142 all out in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 35, Sam Curran 20; Sai Kishore 4/34, Noor Ahmad 2/20) 
Gujarat Titans: 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Rahul Tewatia 36*; Harshal Patel 3/15, Livingstone 2/19)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I dedicated the year to mastering game finishes, says Ashutosh Sharma

IPL 2025: LSG looking for injured players to return, says Lance Klusener

MS Dhoni defends impact player rule in IPL, calls it part of evolution

How Mayank Yadav's new freak injury could worsen LSG's strategy in IPL 2025

DC vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Ashutosh, Vipraj shine as DC beat LSG in last over thriller

Topics :Gujarat TitansPunjab KingsIndian Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story