Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MS Dhoni defends impact player rule in IPL, calls it part of evolution

MS Dhoni defends impact player rule in IPL, calls it part of evolution

The 43-year-old, who remains a talismanic figure for the Chennai Super Kings despite relinquishing captaincy last year, said he does not consider himself an Impact Player

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not quite convinced about the need for the Impact Player rule when it was first introduced in the IPL but now sees it as a part of T20 cricket's evolution.

The 43-year-old, who remains a talismanic figure for the Chennai Super Kings despite relinquishing captaincy last year, said he does not consider himself an Impact Player as he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper of his side.

"When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn't really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn't. I still do my wicket-keeping, so I am not an impact player," Dhoni told 'JioStar'.

"I have to be involved in the game. A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it's more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players," he added.

The rule has been criticised by the likes of India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, both of whom believe that it can affect the growth of all-rounders as teams tend to choose big-hitting batters for this role.

Dhoni said the rule does give teams the comfort of an extra batter for crunch situations.

Also Read

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

How Mayank Yadav's new freak injury could worsen LSG's strategy in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats

DC vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Ashutosh, Vipraj shine as DC beat LSG in last over thriller

Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history

"The number of runs being scored isn't just because of an extra batsman. It's about the mindset, teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively," he said.

"It's not that all four or five extra batters are being used, it's just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty blessed with a baby girl on Monday

IPL 2025: Here's why KL Rahul not playing DC vs LSG match in Vizag?

IPL 2025: Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025 DC vs LSG: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, Axar and Pant's captaincy record

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story