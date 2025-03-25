How Mayank Yadav's new freak injury could worsen LSG's strategy in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant’s troubles in leading the team and bringing it glory suffered a setback as the return of India’s fastest pacer, Mayank Yadav, to the LSG playing XI has been further delayed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Pant, the costliest player in IPL history, had advocated the use of basics by bowlers after his former franchise Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam pulled off a remarkable chase, registering the team’s highest successful run chase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats The way Lucknow bowlers squandered an early advantage—reducing the Capitals to 7-3 in the second over and 50-4 at the end of the powerplay—highlighted the lack of quality bowlers who can finish games for the team. To address this, LSG need their tried and tested bowlers back in the playing XI.

However, the already depleted bowling line-up of LSG suffered a major blow after Mayank sustained a freak toe injury by hitting the bed. He had already been ruled out of the first half of IPL 2025 due to a lumbar stress injury.

On the day of LSG’s match against Delhi Capitals in Vizag, head coach Justin Langer revealed, “Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, was going quite well [recovering from a back injury], and he kicked his toe on the bed.”

“He got an infection in his toe. It’s put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he’s up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us,” Langer added.