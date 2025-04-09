IPL 2025 GT vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In what promises to be a closely contested clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

Gujarat Titans will aim for their fourth consecutive win as they face Rajasthan Royals while also eyeing their second home victory of the season. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will look to build on their recent momentum after back-to-back wins over CSK and PBKS, targeting a third straight triumph in this clash.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first against GT Both skippers after the toss: Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here. EAch and every game in the IPL is important, we are greatful of the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is a new team, we took time to gel together. The wicket looks really good. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in. Shubman Gill: I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the past few matches, dew has come in during the second innings but we have batted first here. We are taking it one game at a time and not keeping track on how many games we have won. If the top 3 or 4 are doing the job then I am happy with that. We have had a really good home run and hopefully nothing changes for us, support from the fans has always been tremendous. No changes for us. GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

But who will seize the momentum? More importantly, how can fans watch this action-packed game live? Find all the broadcast and live streaming details below.

IPL 2025 GT vs RR Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 GT vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs RR in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 9 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and RR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 9?

The IPL 2025 match between GT and RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between GT and RR live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the GT vs RR match in India on both its app and website.