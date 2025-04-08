IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check PBKS vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND MATCH COMMENTARY HERE CHeck IPL 2025 Match 22 PBKS vs CSK Full scorecard here Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, who started the season with back-to-back wins, lost their last game in Chandigarh to Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs. However, the second-most expensive skipper of the season will have a golden chance to redeem himself when he and his team host the out-of-form Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on April 8 in the evening match of the double-header Tuesday.

Punjab Kings, under the new management of skipper Iyer and coach Ponting, have looked a more complete side than in a few of their past seasons. They are currently in fourth spot on the points table with two wins and a loss. On the other hand, CSK have looked completely out of sync this season after their win over MI in their opening game. They have lost three games back-to-back after that and are currently in ninth spot on the points table.

While both teams will be coming off a loss in their last game, PBKS will be slight favourites to win the match given their form and the added advantage of playing in home conditions.

Also Read

IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK broadcast details

IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch PBKS vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and CSK will take place at 7 PM IST.

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 begin on April 8?

The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and CSK will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in India?