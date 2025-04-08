IPL 2025: GT vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: MI, RCB, CSK, KKR rankings; orange, purple cap list In Match 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (April 9). Gujarat and Rajasthan will hope that their stretched-to-the-hilt bowling units will find their range on an Ahmedabad flatbed. The Titans now have six points, and a win will keep them in the top echelons of the points chart, while the Royals, who now have four points, will need the win to wriggle free from the mid-table tussle.

The GT have scored three wins on trot, and RR two in successive matches to be placed where they are now in the points table, but that mini streak hides a rather underwhelming bowling effort.

The Gujarat outfit is riding on individual brilliance by pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner R Sai Kishore.

But the form of ace spinner Rashid Khan and experienced quick Ishant Sharma is not encouraging even when they operated at the more helpful tracks at Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Rashid, an accomplished T20 master, has taken just a wicket from four matches while giving away in excess of 10 runs an over.

It's easily the worst start the Afghan had experienced in any of his previous IPL seasons.

IPL 2025: GT vs RR playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 probables: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

GT vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 6

GT won: 5

RR won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

IPL 2025 match on April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, GT vs RR telecast and Gujarat vs Rajasthan live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 9 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 9 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL 2025 match?

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on April 9th.

When will the live toss for the GT vs RR take place?

The live toss for GT vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 9, while match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kings vs Super Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs RR match.