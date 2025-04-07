IPL 2025 MI vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check IPL 2025 Match 20: MI vs RCB live score, match updates and full scorecard here The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), once again find themselves in trouble early in the season after losing three of their first four matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. However, they have the chance to get back on track as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 20 of the season at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, today. In the match MI won the toss and opted to field first. To more good news for the home side thier former skipper Rohit Sharma and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a return to playing 11 today. RCB fielded an unchanged 11.

MI might face some struggle against RCB, who have looked far better than in their previous seasons, with players like Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar in dominating form. However, they will draw inspiration from the fact that their only win of the season came at this very venue against KKR. But how can you watch this high-stakes match across the globe on your TV and mobile phones? Check all the details below.

IPL 2025 MI vs RCB broadcast details

IPL 2025 MI vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 7 (Monday).

