IPL 2025: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for a pivotal encounter in their IPL 2025 campaign as they prepare to face the resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams will lock horns in Match 50 of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

RR enter this match on a high after securing a commanding eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. The victory was highlighted by a sensational century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose remarkable innings helped the Royals end their five-game losing streak. With that win, the Riyan Parag-led squad has managed to keep their playoff chances just about alive. Currently placed eighth on the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.349, every match now becomes a virtual knockout for the Jaipur-based franchise.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians have staged a remarkable comeback in the tournament. After a shaky start to their campaign, the Hardik Pandya-led unit has found its groove, stringing together five consecutive wins to catapult themselves to second place in the standings. From languishing near the bottom of the table, MI have turned things around with strong performances across all departments and are now eyeing a finish in the top two—crucial for a direct path to Qualifier 1.

With both teams chasing different objectives—RR fighting for survival and MI aiming for the top spot—this upcoming fixture in Jaipur promises to be a high-stakes, high-energy contest. Fans can expect fireworks as form, momentum, and playoff ambitions collide at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs MI head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 14

MI won: 15

• At Jaipur: Mts – 8, RR Won – 6, MI Won – 2 • Since 2022: Mts – 5, RR Won – 3, MI Won – 2 Overall team record in Jaipur: RR: Mts – 60, Won – 38, Lost – 22 (Win % - 63)

MI: Mts – 8, Won – 2, Lost – 6 (Win % - 25) No result: 0

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Toss stats Sawai Mansingh Stadium key toss stats Category Stat/Value Total Matches Played 60 Matches Won Batting First 21 (35.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 39 (65.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 33 (55.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 27 (45.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: RR vs MI weather forecast

There is no forecast of rain affecting the RR vs MI match in Jaipur. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40°C and drop to a low of 27°C.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last time these sides met in IPL 2024, RR got the upper hand in Jaipur, beating MI by 9 wickets on April 22, 2024.