IPL 2025: RR vs MI playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

The 50th match of the IPL 2025 will feature an exciting showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With the tournament well underway, a total of 74 matches will be contested across 13 cities over the course of two months. The playoffs are scheduled as follows: Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be held in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, while Qualifier 2 and the Final are set for May 23 and May 25 in Kolkata.

Heading into this match, Mumbai Indians are riding high with six victories and four defeats from their ten games, placing them firmly at the second spot on the points table. Their recent form has been impressive, having won five consecutive matches, including a dominant 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing. The Hardik Pandya-led side appears to have found its rhythm at just the right time.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a more precarious position. With just three wins and seven losses, they are battling at the lower end of the table. However, their morale will be boosted after a strong performance in their last match, where 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the stage with a brilliant century to help RR defeat Gujarat Titans.

Given Mumbai's current momentum and Rajasthan's hunger to stay in the playoff race, this encounter is shaping up to be a thrilling contest. Fans can expect an intense battle as both teams look to solidify their positions in the final stretch of the league phase.

IPL 2025: RR vs MI playing 11 (probables)

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag (C), N Rana, W Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, M Theekshana, Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar, C Bosch

RR vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 14

MI won: 15

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

MI squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

IPL 2025 match on May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live toss, RR vs MI telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 1 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 1 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the RR vs MI match take place?

The live toss for the RR vs MI match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of RR vs MI will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.