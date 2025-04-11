IPL 2025: How has MS Dhoni fared against each IPL team as captain?

The fans of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings received some bittersweet news on Thursday evening during their pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming announced that their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 season after suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow. Fleming then delivered some comforting news for the fans by announcing that their former skipper, MS Dhoni, will take up the captaincy duties for CSK in Gaikwad’s absence.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats On Friday, when Dhoni arrives for the toss, he will be seen leading CSK for the first time since the 2023 IPL final, where CSK beat GT to win their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy. CSK have so far won just one match out of the five they have played, and with MS Dhoni returning to the helm, they just might be able to turn their fortunes around. While the statements may seem a little far-fetched, Dhoni’s captaincy record in the IPL proves it is possible.

So, how has Dhoni the skipper fared in the IPL overall, and what is his captaincy record against each team? Let us take a look.

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL

Dhoni has led his side in 226 IPL matches — 212 times wearing the jersey of Chennai Super Kings and 14 times for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG), the team that replaced CSK and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017, alongside Gujarat Lions.

Matches: 226

Won: 133

Lost: 91

No result: 2

Win percentage: 58.84 per cent

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record while playing for CSK

While MS Dhoni also led RPSG, his golden numbers have come only in the yellow jersey. He led CSK in 212 matches from 2008 to 2023, except during his stint with RPSG and briefly in IPL 2022, when he handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before assuming the role again mid-season. He has led the team to five IPL trophies — the joint most alongside Mumbai Indians.

CSK won the IPL trophy under MS Dhoni in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Matches: 212

Won: 128

Lost: 82

No result: 2

Win percentage: 60.37 per cent

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record against each team

MS Dhoni, in his IPL career, has played against a total of 13 teams, including now-defunct sides such as Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions, Rising Pune Supergiants, Deccan Chargers, and Pune Warriors India.

Out of all the teams, Dhoni’s best numbers as a skipper are in front of Lucknow Super Giants, against whom he enjoys a win percentage of 100 per cent. His second-best numbers are against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is 78.95 per cent. Dhoni’s worst IPL record as skipper is against Gujarat Lions, against whom he lost both matches he captained. Among the active teams, Dhoni’s toughest rivals have been Mumbai Indians, with a win percentage of only 44.44 per cent.

MS Dhoni’s win-loss record as captain against each team