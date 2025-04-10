IPL 2025 RCB vs DC: Bengaluru pitch report and Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10. Both teams are coming off victories in their previous matches and will aim to continue their winning streaks in this exciting clash.

RCB secured a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, marking their first win against MI at their home ground since 2015. The team's all-round performance across batting, bowling, and fielding played a key role in their success.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are in hot pursuit of their fourth consecutive win, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament so far. Led by Axar Patel, DC has dominated their last two encounters and will look to extend their winning streak, having also won a dramatic comeback victory in their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

This highly anticipated match will see both teams fighting for momentum as the tournament progresses.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs DC IPL 2025

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has traditionally been favorable for batsmen, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. However, based on the conditions seen during the first match of the season between RCB and GT, the team batting first will likely aim for a total of around 180-190 runs.

Looking at the venue's historical record, the team batting first has won 41 matches, while the chasing team has been victorious in 51 of the 96 games held at this stadium since 2008.

Considering this record, the team winning the toss would likely opt to bowl first, keeping in mind the potential impact of dew in the second innings. Dew makes it difficult for bowlers to maintain a firm grip on the ball, especially during the middle overs.

The highest total at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in an IPL match stands at 287/3, set by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Ultimately, the outcome of the match will depend on the performances of the batting lineups of both teams, with the batters needing to score enough runs to provide their bowlers with a reasonable total to defend.

RCB vs DC venue key stats: M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Since 2024 IPL) Matches – 8, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 4

Avg 1st Inns score – 193/7

Highest 1st Inns Score – 287/3 (Highest Score of IPL)

Lowest Total Defended – 181, Highest Target Chased – 183

200+ Totals – 3 times in 8 matches | Sixes Per Match - 21

Pace: Overs% - 68, Wkts – 71, Avg – 28.4, Eco – 9.7

Spin: Overs% - 32, Wkts – 20, Avg – 45.7, Eco – 9.4 Winning Score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since 2024 IPL) 1st Inns score More than 180: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score 180 or below: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 3 Overall team record: RCB: Mts – 92, Won – 44, Lost – 44, N/R - 4 (Win % - 50)

DC: Mts – 12, Won – 4, Lost – 7, N/R - 1 (Win % - 36)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats

Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats Category Value Total Matches 10 Batting 1st Won 4 Batting 2nd Won 5 No Result 1 Highest Total 212/4 by India vs Afghanistan in 2024 Lowest Total 127 All Out by England vs India in 2017 Highest Run-chase 194/3 in 19.4 overs by Australia vs India in 2019 Lowest Total Defended 146/7 by India vs Bangladesh in 2016 Average 1st Innings Score 148 Total Sixes 129 sixes Total Fours 217 fours Total Fifties 13 fifties Total Hundreds 2 Hundreds

Recent match at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The most recent match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in bengaluru was RCB vs GT where the hosts unfortunately faced defeat by the hands of Shubman Gill and co.. An 8-wicket victory for the Titans as RCB still look for their first win at home this year.