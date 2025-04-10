IPL 2025: RCB vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of IPL 2025 on April 10 (Thursday) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

DC has been in impressive form, winning all three of their matches in the tournament so far, making them one of the strongest teams early in the season. Their unbeaten run has been fueled by solid performances from their top players, and they will be looking to continue their momentum as they face RCB.

Also read: IPL 2025, Match 24: RCB vs DC - Stadium stats | LIVE MATCH TIME | POINTS TABLE RCB, on the other hand, has had a mixed start to the season, with three wins from four matches. However, they are yet to register a win at home, which will add extra pressure as they look to break that streak in front of their home crowd. The team has shown glimpses of brilliance, and the return of key players is expected to boost their confidence.

This clash promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams looking to build on their respective runs in IPL 2025.

Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 3

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 75

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 3

Wins: 3

Losses: 0

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 100

RCB playing 11 vs DC (probable)

Coming off an emphatic win in the high-scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians away from home, RCB will be brimming with confidence and would like to carry forward the momentum against high-flying DC at home this time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma

RCB squad for IPL 2025: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

DC playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma.

DC squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari