IPL 2025 PBKS playoffs scenarios: Can Punjab end their decade-long wait?

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala on May 8 was abandoned midway through the first innings, PBKS had won the toss and chosen to bat first, with the scoreboard showing 122 for 1.

They were well on their way to becoming the first team to book a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs but, as fate would have it, their decade-long wait was extended further due to unfortunate circumstances. While they will get a chance to replay that match against DC, they will still have to start from zero.

By the time IPL 2025 was suspended, PBKS were sitting comfortably at the number three spot in the points table with 15 points from 11 matches, just one point behind Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who held the top two spots with 16 points each.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form? The defending IPL champion skipper, Shreyas Iyer—who ended Kolkata Knight Riders' decade-long wait for the IPL trophy in 2024—will still have the chance to lead PBKS to their first IPL playoffs since 2014. But how has PBKS’ season gone so far, and how can they book their place in the playoffs? Let’s take a look.

How PBKS can book their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs

PBKS have 15 points from 11 matches, which means a single win in any of their upcoming three games—against RR, DC and MI—will be enough for them to confirm their playoff spot.

Also Read

If they manage to win two or all three of their remaining matches, they can even confirm their place in the qualifiers. But if they lose form and lose all their three matches, there is still a chance that their hunt for a first playoff since IPL 2014 will be extended for at least one more year.

PBKS’ journey in IPL 2025 so far

PBKS started their campaign with back-to-back wins against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants before finally suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. They then beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs before going down against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

They once again made a strong comeback and defended the lowest IPL total ever against KKR. After defeating RCB by 5 wickets in a rain-affected match, they lost the rematch to RCB. Their next match vs KKR was washed out before they picked up pace again and defeated CSK and LSG in their next two games, putting them comfortably as one of the favourites to book their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs.