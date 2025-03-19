Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Not 1, but 13! BCCI's special plans for fans

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Not 1, but 13! BCCI's special plans for fans

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is expected to begin 35 minutes before the toss, which is scheduled for 7 PM IST on March 22.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:55 AM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to conduct the opening ceremony for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at all 13 venues. According to various media reports, BCCI wants to provide the flair of the opening ceremony to all the fans.
 
However, there is no official confirmation of the BCCI-backed opening ceremony at all the venues. Notably, the home team at each venue had come up with certain cultural activities to entertain the fans during an IPL game in 2024.  ALSO READ: When is IPL starting? Check everything you need to know about IPL 2025 here
 
Confirmed! Opening ceremony at Eden Gardens before KKR  vs RCB match
 
Eden Gardens is set to witness a spectacular opening ceremony on March 22, marking the beginning of IPL 2025 with defending champions KKR taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane curtain-raiser.
 
A glittering 35-minute extravaganza will precede the clash, featuring likely performances by celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood star Disha Patani. The event is also expected to witness the presence of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries, adding to its grandeur.
 
Eden Gardens gears up for a festival of cricket
 
"It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets," Ganguly remarked, brimming with anticipation. "Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time." However, he remained tight-lipped on further details, keeping the surprise element intact. 
When will the IPL 2025 opening ceremony begin at Eden Gardens on March 22?

An opening ceremony before the IPL's opening match has been a long-standing tradition. It was briefly suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the glittering ceremony is set to dazzle fans in March. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is expected to begin 35 minutes before the toss, which is scheduled for 7 PM IST on March 22.  IPL 2025 performers list (No official confirmation) 
  • Shraddha Kapoor
  • Varun Dhawan
  • Arijit Singh
  • Disha Patani
  • Shreya Ghoshal
  • Karan Aujla
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

