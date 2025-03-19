IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Not 1, but 13! BCCI's special plans for fans

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to conduct the opening ceremony for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at all 13 venues. According to various media reports, BCCI wants to provide the flair of the opening ceremony to all the fans.

ALSO READ: When is IPL starting? Check everything you need to know about IPL 2025 here However, there is no official confirmation of the BCCI-backed opening ceremony at all the venues. Notably, the home team at each venue had come up with certain cultural activities to entertain the fans during an IPL game in 2024.

Confirmed! Opening ceremony at Eden Gardens before KKR vs RCB match

Eden Gardens is set to witness a spectacular opening ceremony on March 22, marking the beginning of IPL 2025 with defending champions KKR taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane curtain-raiser.

A glittering 35-minute extravaganza will precede the clash, featuring likely performances by celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal and Bollywood star Disha Patani. The event is also expected to witness the presence of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries, adding to its grandeur.

Eden Gardens gears up for a festival of cricket

Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here