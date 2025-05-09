Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated?

BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia says the tournament has been put on hold for a week with immediate effect

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
The escalating cross-border tension between India and Pakistan has taken its toll on the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as on Friday it was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia that the tournament has been put on hold for a week with immediate effect. This means the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was set to take place today at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, will also be suspended. 
 
While the decision has been welcomed with open arms by fans and players, the question now is: what will happen to fans who bought the tickets for today’s LSG vs RCB match in Lucknow? LSG have provided an answer through their Instagram post, which stated that tickets bought by fans for the match will be refunded. While the refund process has not been confirmed by the franchise, it is expected that the ticket amount will be returned to the original source of payment, as is standard in refund procedures.
 
 
What BCCI said on IPL 2025 suspension
 
The BCCI announced the suspension of the remainder of IPL 2025 for one week, citing national security concerns following recent terror attacks and military escalation. The decision was made after consulting franchises, broadcasters, and sponsors, who echoed players’ and public sentiments. While expressing full confidence in the armed forces, the BCCI emphasized that national interest, safety, and unity come above all else. It thanked stakeholders for supporting the move and said a revised schedule would be announced after a full assessment of the situation.
 
First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

