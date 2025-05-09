IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions The escalating cross-border tension between India and Pakistan has taken its toll on the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as on Friday it was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia that the tournament has been put on hold for a week with immediate effect. This means the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was set to take place today at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, will also be suspended.

While the decision has been welcomed with open arms by fans and players, the question now is: what will happen to fans who bought the tickets for today’s LSG vs RCB match in Lucknow? LSG have provided an answer through their Instagram post, which stated that tickets bought by fans for the match will be refunded. While the refund process has not been confirmed by the franchise, it is expected that the ticket amount will be returned to the original source of payment, as is standard in refund procedures.