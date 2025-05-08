IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS-DC match in Dharamsala abandoned due to floodlight failure Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an important clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 9, at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. It will be a crucial game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenarios, as if RCB win the match, they will all but confirm their place in the final four then and there. While a loss will not put them in danger of elimination, it will hurt their chances of finishing in the top two spots.

On the other hand, in the reverse scenario, where LSG beat RCB, it will bring a whole new dynamic to the playoff race as they will still have the chance to reach the 16-point mark required for qualification.

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB Playing 11 (Probables)

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (Probables): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Mayank Yadav

Also Read

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (Probables): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

RCB won: 3

LSG won: 2

No result: 0

LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

LSG currently have 10 points from 11 matches. A win vs RCB on Friday will keep them alive in the race to the playoffs, as they can still reach the 16-point mark by winning their remaining two games. A loss, however, will all but eliminate them from the tournament.

RCB IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

RCB currently have 16 points from 11 matches. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win one of their remaining three matches. However, if they manage to win all three, they can even secure a top-two finish. On the other hand, a loss vs LSG will hurt their chances of finishing in the top two, but they will still sit comfortably in the race to the playoffs.

Squads of Both Teams

LSG Squad:

Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, R.S. Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

RCB Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

IPL 2025 Match on May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Toss, LSG vs RCB Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 9 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on May 9 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Lucknow vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs RCB match take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs RCB match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 9.

Which TV channels will live telecast the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of LSG vs RCB will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.