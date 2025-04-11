Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR restrict CSK to lowest ever total in IPL at Chepauk

IPL 2025: KKR restrict CSK to lowest ever total in IPL at Chepauk

CSK were restricted at just 103/9 in their 20 overs at Chepauk against KKR which left Dhoni and co. humiliated at home.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings were left embarassed by the Kolkata Knight Riders as they were bowled out on their lowest ever total in IPL history at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. They were restricted to just 103/9 in their 20 overs.
 
A batting meltdown by CSK saw the 5-time champions lose wicket after wicket early on in the innings. Even their skipper MS Dhoni couldn't rescue the hosts this time as he too got dismissed at just 1 run in the end.   Missing their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad tonight due to injury, a major source of runs was also missing in the CSk batting line-up but it was a poor display from the batters tonight who couldn't bat according to the conditions.  Lowest total by CSK at Chepuak Stadium 
CSK lowest total in chepauk
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
CSK 103/9 20 - 1 v KKR Chennai TBD 11/04/25
CSK 109 17.4 6.16 2 v MI Chennai lost 26/04/19
CSK 112/8 20 5.6 2 v RCB Chennai lost 21/05/08
CSK 112/9 20 5.6 1 v Daredevils Chennai lost 15/04/10
CSK 112 19.5 5.64 1 v MI Chennai lost 04/04/12
CSK 111/6 20 5.55 2 v Trinidad & T Chennai lost 02/10/11
CSK 134/6 20 6.7 1 v KKR Chennai won 28/04/15
CSK 136/7 20 6.8 2 v Kings XI Chennai tied 21/03/10
 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

