IPL 2025: KKR restrict CSK to lowest ever total in IPL at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings were left embarassed by the Kolkata Knight Riders as they were bowled out on their lowest ever total in IPL history at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. They were restricted to just 103/9 in their 20 overs.

Missing their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad tonight due to injury, a major source of runs was also missing in the CSk batting line-up but it was a poor display from the batters tonight who couldn't bat according to the conditions. Lowest total by CSK at Chepuak Stadium CSK lowest total in chepauk Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date CSK 103/9 20 - 1 v KKR Chennai TBD 11/04/25 CSK 109 17.4 6.16 2 v MI Chennai lost 26/04/19 CSK 112/8 20 5.6 2 v RCB Chennai lost 21/05/08 CSK 112/9 20 5.6 1 v Daredevils Chennai lost 15/04/10 CSK 112 19.5 5.64 1 v MI Chennai lost 04/04/12 CSK 111/6 20 5.55 2 v Trinidad & T Chennai lost 02/10/11 CSK 134/6 20 6.7 1 v KKR Chennai won 28/04/15 CSK 136/7 20 6.8 2 v Kings XI Chennai tied 21/03/10 A batting meltdown by CSK saw the 5-time champions lose wicket after wicket early on in the innings. Even their skipper MS Dhoni couldn't rescue the hosts this time as he too got dismissed at just 1 run in the end.