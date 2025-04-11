Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

The two teams have played against each other 30 times in IPL, out of which CSK have won 19 matches while KKR have won 11 matches, with one match ending in no result.

CSK vs KKR
CSK vs KKR
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11.
 
The Super Kings are currently enduring a rough patch, having lost four consecutive matches after opening their campaign with a victory over the Mumbai Indians. Their inability to chase down targets has been a persistent issue this season, as all of their defeats have come while batting second.
 
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a mixed run so far. With two wins and three losses from their five matches, they have shown flashes of brilliance but are yet to find consistency. Despite this, their overall squad balance gives them a solid foundation, and like CSK, they'll be eager to bounce back and add two more points to their tally in this crucial encounter.
 
CSK vs KKR head-to-head:
 
The two teams have played against each other 30 times in IPL, out of which CSK have won 19 matches while KKR have won 11 matches, with one match ending in no result.
 
Overall

Also Read

IPL 2025: How has MS Dhoni fared against each IPL team as captain?

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats

IPL 2025 points table, team rankings, top batters and bowlers stats

RCB vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: KL Rahul comes back to haunt RCB, DC win by 6 wickets

Total matches played: 30
CSK won: 19
KKR won: 10
 
CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats across venues:
 
CSK vs KKR H2H stats
Venue Matches Played CSK won KKR won No Result
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 0 0
Eden Gardens 10 6 4 0
JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 1 0 0
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 0 0
MA Chidambaram Stadium 11 8 3 0
Newlands 1 0 1 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 0 1 0
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 0
SuperSport Park 1 0 1 0
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 0
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The two teams last met in the same venue in match number 22 of IPL 2024, CSK came out victorious and won the tie by 7 wickets against KKR on April 8.
 
Chepauk Stadium key toss stats 
Chepauk Stadium key toss stats
Category Count Percentage
Matches Played 88 100.00%
Matches Won Batting First 51 57.95%
Matches Won Batting Second 37 42.05%
Matches Won Winning Toss 44 50.00%
Matches Won Losing Toss 44 50.00%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 RCB vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025 RCB vs DC: Bengaluru pitch report and Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

IPL 2025: RCB vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

IPL 2025: RCB vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story