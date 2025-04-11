IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in Match 25 of IPL 2025 on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, both teams in need of a turnaround.
CSK, after a promising start with a win over Mumbai Indians, have struggled, losing four consecutive matches. With just one win from five games, the pressure is mounting on the five-time champions. Their batting has lacked consistency, and the once-reliable bowling attack has been below par. Despite MS Dhoni’s occasional brilliance, CSK will be eager to bounce back on home turf. IPL 2025 coverage
KKR, the defending champions, have had a similarly inconsistent campaign with two wins and three losses, sitting sixth in the points table. After a narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, they hope to break the win-loss pattern. Key players like Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, and Varun Chakravarthy will be vital for KKR, while CSK will look to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube for a strong performance.
Chepauk Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs KKR IPL 2025
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has favored bowlers this season, particularly spinners and pacers who can use variations effectively. The surface is expected to stay slow, so batters will need to focus on scoring quickly during the early Powerplay, with rotating the strike in the middle overs being crucial.
Due to minimal dew and the return of saliva use, bowling first has proven to be more effective, which makes batting first a strategic choice.
VENUE – MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI (SINCE 2024 IPL)
• Matches - 12, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 7
• Avg 1st Inns score – 172/7
• Lowest Total Defended – 175, Highest Target Chased – 211
• 200+ Totals: 4 times in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 13
• Pace: Overs% - 63, Wkts – 93, Avg – 27.2, Eco – 8.8
Spin: Overs% - 37, Wkts – 45, Avg – 28.8, Eco – 7.6
• Winning Score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (in IPL since 2024)
◦ 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 1
◦ 1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 6
• Overall team record:
◦ CSK: Mts – 74, Won – 51, Lost – 23 (Win % - 69)
◦ KKR: Mts – 15, Won – 5, Lost – 10 (Win % - 33)
Chepauk Stadium, Chennai: IPL T20 stats
| Chepauk Stadium key stats
| Stat
| Value
| Total Matches
| 88
| Batting 1st Won
| 51 (57.95%)
| Batting 2nd Won
| 37 (42.05%)
| Highest Total
| 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
| Lowest Total
| 70 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (2019)
| Highest Run-chase
| 213/4 in 19.3 overs by Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (2024)
| Lowest Total Defended
| 126/8 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (2008)
| Average 1st Innings Score
| 164
| Highest Individual Score
| Murali Vijay (CSK) - 127 from 56 balls vs RR (2010)
| Most Runs
| Suresh Raina (CSK) - 1498 runs in 55 innings
| Total Sixes
| 961 sixes
| Most Sixes
| Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK) - 77 sixes in 62 innings
Recent match at Chinnaswamy Stadium
The most recent match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai was CSK vs DC where the hosts unfortunately faced defeat at the hands of Axar Patel and co.. A 25-run victory for the Capitals as CSK look to turn their poor form at home this time.