IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR),taking each other on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. MS Dhoni will be leading the side in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad who is out due to injury.

KKR skipper won the coin toss against CSK and decided to bowl first in Chepauk. Both skippers after the toss: MS Dhoni: We were looking to bat first as well. Quite a few occasions where we tried to chase it down and what we realised is that the wicket slows down a bit, so if you don't get a good start then the middle order comes under pressure. He has fractured something on his elbow, so he is ruled out of the tournament. It is important, we have lost too many matches and now it is important to do the basics right - have dot balls, take our catches. A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs. Ajinkya Rahane: We'll bowl first. There were a lot of positives from the last game. We as a team played really well. It is about improving each game. This looks like a good wicket, won't change much. We are batting deep, so that's why we look to bowl first and chase things down. One change - Moeen Ali comes in for Spencer. CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy ALSO READ: CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 CSK are going through a rough patch, having suffered four consecutive defeats following their opening-game victory over Mumbai Indians. Despite starting strong with a four-wicket win, the team has struggled to find rhythm, particularly while chasing, which has been the case in all of their losses so far.

On the other hand, KKR have had a mixed run this season, registering two wins and three losses in their five outings. While inconsistency has crept in, their overall team balance has looked solid. Like CSK, they’ll be eager to bounce back with a win and regain momentum in the tournament.

IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 CSK VS KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start on April 11?

The IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

JioCinema will provide live streaming of the CSK vs KKR match in India on both its app and website.