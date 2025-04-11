IPL 2025: What does KL Rahul's unique celebration after win vs RCB mean?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How has MS Dhoni fared against each IPL team as captain? Indian batter KL Rahul, who is representing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, stole the spotlight on Thursday in DC’s six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rahul came out to bat for DC vs RCB when his team had lost their first two wickets for just 10 runs. However, the situation worsened soon enough as DC lost two more in quick succession and were reduced to 58 for four after 8.4 overs in a 168-run chase. But just when RCB thought they had found a way back into the match, Rahul unleashed a lethal counterattack against the RCB bowlers. He went on to score an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls with the help of seven fours and six maximums, adding an unbroken 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (38 not out) to take DC over the line with six wickets and 13 balls to spare.

But more than Rahul’s fiery innings, fans are talking about his unique celebration after hitting the winning six off Yash Dayal’s delivery. Rahul made a small imaginary circle on the ground and stomped his bat inside it, as if to remind everyone that this was his home ground.

Check the full video of KL Rahul’s celebration vs RCB

What does Rahul’s celebration vs RCB mean? KL Rahul, after helping his team maintain their undefeated run in IPL 2025 with his blistering innings at Chinnaswamy, was heard saying, Mera ground hai ye (This is my ground), while meeting his teammates during the customary post-match handshake. Notably, DC are now the only team yet to lose a match this season, having won all four games they have played so far.

Check Rahul’s video explaining what his celebration was all about

Also Read