IPL 2025: KKR vs GT head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

In match number 39 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 21. While both teams have only played four matches against each other in the IPL so far, including an abandoned game, they have produced some quality performances in the other three.Fast forward to 2025, their game at Eden Gardens on Monday will be an important one, especially given the playoff race has finally started to heat up. Currently, GT has 10 points from 7 matches and will need three more wins to qualify for the playoffs, going by the history of IPL qualification numbers. KKR has only 6 points from 7 matches, meaning another loss on Monday could complicate things for them going ahead in the season.

KKR vs GT head-to-head

KKR leads GT in the head-to-head record with a 3–2 lead.

Overall

Total matches played: 4

KKR won: 1

GT won: 2

N/R: 1

KKR vs GT head-to-head at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Matches played: 1

KKR won: 0

GT won: 1

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Toss stats

Total matches played: 96

Matches won batting first: 40 (41.67 per cent)

Matches won batting second: 56 (58.33 per cent)

Matches won winning toss: 50 (52.08 per cent)

Matches won losing toss: 46 (47.92 per cent)

Matches with no result: 0 (0.00 per cent)

Average runs per wicket: 27.88

Average runs per over: 8.51

Average score batting first: 164.04

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: KKR vs GT weather forecast

The weather in Kolkata for Monday’s game is expected to be sunny and suitable for an engaging contest. The temperature will fluctuate between 34°C and 28°C, with winds around 18 kph. However, humidity will hover around 79 per cent, making dew a likely factor for the team winning the toss. While there is no rain forecast at the moment, the high humidity could result in a few short interruptions during the game.

Top performers in KKR vs GT matches

Vijay Shankar has led the scoring charts with an impressive 114 runs, followed closely by Venkatesh Iyer, who has accumulated 111 runs. Rinku Singh has also made a significant impact with 102 runs, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shubman Gill have contributed 96 and 95 runs respectively, showcasing strong performances with the bat.

On the bowling front, Mohammad Shami stands out with 6 wickets, displaying excellent control and consistency. Andre Russell and Rashid Khan have both claimed 5 wickets each, proving to be crucial strike bowlers. Sunil Narine has chipped in with 4 wickets, and Tim Southee has managed to pick up 3, rounding off a solid bowling effort.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last clash between KKR and GT occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during match number 63 of IPL 2024. However, despite fans expecting a high-scoring contest, they left empty-handed as the match was abandoned without a toss.