IPL 2025 KKR vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 39 of IPL 2025 is up for a thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have had a mixed season so far, managing three victories from their seven matches and currently holding the sixth spot on the points table. In their previous outing, they put up a strong fight but fell short by 16 runs against Punjab Kings. One of the positives was a composed 37-run knock from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT on the night Both skipper after the toss: Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bowl first. Pitch is on the drier side, we'll get an idea when we bowl. All the players are working hard. It's all about being positive. Not too worried about middle-order. Gurbaz comes in and Moeen Ali comes in as well. Shubman Gill: I don't think there'll be any dew. Everyone has been contributing with wickets. (On Rashid Khan) The skill-set that he brings and the energy on the field, any captain would love to have him. Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have showcased a commanding performance this season, winning five out of their seven games to firmly establish themselves at the top of the standings. Their most recent triumph came against Delhi Capitals, where Jos Buttler starred with a superb unbeaten 97, steering GT to a comfortable 7-wicket win.

In terms of head-to-head clashes, the two teams have met three times in the IPL so far, with Gujarat Titans coming out on top in two of those encounters, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won once. Jos Buttler ahead of the clash: Always try to see myself not out at the end and work back from there to the present moment (how does he go about run-chases like the one in the previous game?). Crucial to have partnerships as well. From day one, watching him in the nets, was blown away by his talent and dedication (talking about Sai Sudharsan). He's getting the results as well. Very classical player, hits the ball very hard and doesn't look like much can go wrong with him. He's been very consistent this season and we need him to keep going. Bit of gameplan and bit of coincidence as well (someone in the top three playing through the innings). We've spoken a lot about building partnerships, assessing conditions and if one guy can be there at the end, that's good as well. But in T20 cricket, you need to take risks and push the game at certain points so it's not always going to work out like that. But at the moment we've got some guys in good form who're looking to take the game deep. It's getting a bit hot now for golf. New team for me, really good environment, very relaxed. We've got a good thing going at the moment.

Also Read

IPL 2025 KKR vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2025 KKR vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?

The match between KKR and GT in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 21 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match start on April 21?

The match between KKR and GT on April 21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT in India?

Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.