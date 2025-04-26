IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs PBKS playing 11 today: KKR playing 11 today: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Impact players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy PBKS playing 11 today: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey Here's waht both captains said after toss: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): It's all about playing good cricket, need to chase down whatever the target is. Our bowling has been bowling really well. They have improved a lot. The boys have disappointed with the bat, but need to be brave in this format. Our batting unit needs to do well in this game. We have been playing good cricket in patches. It's all about living in the moment Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): We are batting first. Since we are playing on the same wicket they played on. Can see a few cracks, will get an idea on how its playing. It's always been great to play in front of this crowd. Another day to come here and embrace. We have been getting brilliant starts. We are talking about a few situations, need to play to our best ability and believe in ourselves. I want the bowlers to take wickets, it changes the momentum. The more wickets we take in the powerplay, gives a chance to the other bowlers. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash today6, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and confidently opts to bat first.

Both teams have had opposite results this season after eight matches played. While KKR have won three and lost five matches, PBKS have won five and lost three. Now, with the race to the playoffs heating up, neither team would want to concede a slip-up which can ultimately cost them a spot in the final four.

The match will also be interesting for the fact that Shreyas Iyer, who will be leading the PBKS side on Saturday, was the one who led KKR to their first IPL title after 10 years in 2024, making it a match filled with emotions for fans of both sides.

But before the on-field action begins, here is how you can catch every ball of this crucial encounter. Check out all the live broadcast and streaming details below.

Also Read

IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled for Saturday, April 26.

What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match between KKR and PBKS will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between KKR and PBKS will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The KKR vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 26.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between KKR and PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the KKR vs PBKS match live in India?

The match between KKR and PBKS will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.