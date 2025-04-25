CSK vs SRH highlights: Ishan-bowlers hand SRH much needed win at Chepauk

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: With 5 matches in hand, how can CSK book their place in playoffs? Chennai Super Kings’ winless run at home in IPL 2025 continues as they lost their seventh match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium by five wickets. CSK, with this loss, are denied the chance to reach 16 points required for playoffs as they now need a miracle if they wish to finish in the top four. On the other hand, SRH, who are now ranked eighth with six points, could go all the way for sure if they win all their remaining matches.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. CSK’s opening woes continued once again when they came out to bat as they lost Shaikh Rashid (0) to Md Shami on the very first ball of the innings. Youngster Ayush Mhatre continued to attack from one end but they soon lost Sam Curran (9) to Pat Cummins as CSK were two down on 39.

Ayush Mhatre (30) once again failed to convert his start as he lost his wicket the very next over off Harshal Patel. Ravindra Jadeja (21) was next to depart after getting clean bowled by Kamindu Mendis.

The debutant Dewald Brevis (42) took the responsibility of accelerating the run rate and hit four sixes in the gap of 9 balls before being caught at long-off by Kamindu Mendis off Harshal Patel, as CSK lost their fifth wicket on 114 runs.

Soon after, Jaydev Unadkat removed Shivam Dube (12) before Harshal Patel got rid of MS Dhoni (6) to put CSK on the backfoot again. Anshul Kamboj (2) then fell to Pat Cummins before Harshal Patel added another wicket to his name in the form of Noor Ahmad (2) to push CSK on the verge of getting all-out.

Deepak Hooda (22) took CSK over the 150-run mark but lost his wicket to Jaydev Unadkat on the fifth ball of the final over as CSK finished their innings with 154 for 10 after 19.5 overs.

In chase, SRH’s start was similar to CSK as they lost Abhishek Sharma (0) on the second ball of the first over to Khaleel Ahmed. Travis Head (19) tried to lead SRH’s counter-attack but lost his wicket to Anshul Kamboj.

Ravindra Jadeja then removed Heinrich Klaasen (7) to give CSK the upper hand. However, Ishan Kishan (44) turned the tide back in SRH’s favour before getting out to Noor Ahmad, who then got the wicket of Aniket Verma (19) to drag the match back on equal terms.

However, Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 not out) then added an unbeaten 49 runs for the sixth wicket to get SRH over the line with 8 balls to spare.

Scorecard:

Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings Inning 154-10 (19.5 ov) CRR:7.76 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Shaik Rasheed c A Sharma b M Shami 0 1 0 0 0 Ayush Mhatre c I Kishan b P Cummins 30 19 6 0 157.89 Sam Curran c A Verma b H Patel 9 10 1 0 90 Ravindra Jadeja b K Mendis 21 17 1 1 123.53 Dewald Brevis c K Mendis b H Patel 42 25 1 4 168 Shivam Dube c A Sharma b J Unadkat 12 9 2 0 133.33 Deepak Hooda c A Sharma b J Unadkat 22 21 1 1 104.76 MS Dhoni (WK/C) c A Sharma b H Patel 6 10 1 0 60 Anshul Kamboj c H Klaasen b P Cummins 2 4 0 0 50 Noor Ahmad c M Shami b H Patel 2 3 0 0 66.67 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Not out 1 2 0 0 50 Extras 7 (b 0, Ib 3, w 2, nb 2, p 0) Total 154 (10 wkts, 19.5 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mohammad Shami 3 0 28 1 1 9.33 Pat Cummins 4 0 21 2 0 5.25 Jaydev Unadkat 2.5 0 21 2 0 7.41 Harshal Patel 4 0 28 4 1 7 Zeeshan Ansari 3 0 27 0 0 9 Kamindu Mendis 3 0 26 1 0 8.67

Sunrisers Hyderabad: