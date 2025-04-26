IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26 in Match number 44 of IPL 2025. This is a vital fixture for both sides as they look to gather crucial points in their pursuit of a playoff spot. Currently, both KKR and PBKS are still in the qualification race, and a win here would serve as a major boost to their campaign.

Moreover, this will be a battle of redemption for KKR against PBKS, who defeated them while defending just 111 runs in New Chandigarh in their first game against each other this season. On top of that, they will look to end their two-match losing streak at home.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: With 5 matches in hand, how can CSK book their place in playoffs? On the other hand, a win for PBKS will power them back into the top four, which is what Shreyas Iyer’s side will want more than anything on Saturday.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Eden Gardens traditionally offers a batting-friendly wicket, and that trend continues, especially in T20 cricket. The surface here is generally flat with consistent bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely. With true bounce and even pace, the conditions are ideal for stroke-making, giving the batters an edge.

However, it is worth noting that unlike the ultra-flat pitches seen in Bengaluru or Hyderabad this year, Eden Gardens does offer a little more assistance to bowlers, especially in the early overs. The seamers might get a bit of bounce and movement with the new ball, making it challenging for the openers early on. As the game progresses, though, the pitch tends to settle, and the batters take full advantage.

The outfield here is quick, meaning that even mistimed shots can find the boundary, which further boosts the batting side’s confidence. Expect big runs, but the bowlers will need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths to avoid getting punished.

Overall, it is a pitch that favours the batsmen but does not offer a complete free pass like some of the other venues in the tournament. It is all about finding the right balance between bat and ball.

Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats

KKR at Eden Gardens stadium

KKR have played 92 games at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, out of which they have won 53 matches while losing 39.

PBKS at Eden Gardens stadium

PBKS have played just 13 matches at Eden Gardens stadium against KKR, in which they have won four while losing nine.

Key cricket stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

Matches – 19, Bat 1st won – 10, Bat 2nd won – 9

Avg 1st inns score – 191/7

Lowest total defended (excl shortened matches) – 176, Highest target chased – 262

200+ totals: 13 times in 17 matches | Sixes per match – 19

Pace: Overs% – 56, Wkts – 114, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 10.5

Spin: Overs% – 44, Wkts – 88, Avg – 26.6, Eco – 8.4

Winning score at Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

1st inns score 200 or above: Mts – 9, Bat 1st won – 7, Bat 2nd won – 2

1st inns score less than 200: Mts – 10, Bat 1st won – 3, Bat 2nd won – 7

Recent match at Eden Gardens

The last IPL match here was Match 39 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR invited GT to bat first, who, with the help of half-centuries from Shubman Gill (90) and Sai Sudharsan (52), posted 198 runs on the board. In reply, KKR, despite a fighting fifty from skipper Rahane, could only reach 159 for 8 after 20 overs as GT secured a comfortable 39-run victory.

Other key stats at Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens in Kolkata, one of the most iconic venues in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has hosted numerous thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments. As of the 2025 season, the stadium has been the venue for 97 IPL matches. Historically, teams batting second have found more success here, securing 56 wins, which accounts for 57.73 per cent of the matches, while teams batting first have won 41 times, making up 42.27 per cent of the outcomes.

The highest team total at Eden Gardens is an impressive 262/2, set by Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. This score also marks the highest successful run chase at the venue, completed in just 18.4 overs. In contrast, the lowest total recorded at the ground is 49 all out, achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore against KKR during the 2017 season. Interestingly, KKR successfully defended that modest total of 131, marking the lowest total successfully defended at Eden Gardens.

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens stands at 166. Rajat Patidar holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue, having made an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. Gautam Gambhir, with 1,407 runs in 47 innings, leads the batting charts at the ground. He also holds records for the most fours (165) and the most fifties (11) at Eden Gardens. As for six-hitting power, Andre Russell leads the pack with 85 sixes in 37 innings.

On the bowling side, Sunil Narine is the most successful bowler at Eden Gardens. He has the best bowling figures at the ground, with a remarkable 5/15 against Punjab Kings in 2012. Narine also holds the record for the most wickets at Eden Gardens, having claimed 71 wickets in 61 innings.

Throughout the IPL’s history at Eden Gardens, fans have witnessed a total of 1,233 sixes and 2,789 fours. The venue has also hosted 141 fifties and nine centuries. Several notable players share the record for the most centuries at the ground, including Jonny Bairstow, Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler, and Virat Kohli, each with one century.