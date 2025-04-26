IPL 2025: Cricket is bigger than any individual or team - Ambati Rayudu

Appearing on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu offered candid insights into Chennai Super Kings’ recent struggles in the TATA IPL. Reflecting on their current dip in form, Rayudu remained optimistic about the long-term impact of this challenging phase:

“Yes, it’s one of the lowest points for CSK, but these are the moments that bring valuable lessons. Complacency can be dangerous if you’re not constantly evolving. This will definitely make CSK more alert going forward. Even MS Dhoni has openly acknowledged the shift in the game’s dynamics. I have no doubt he’s already laying the foundation for the next season. On a positive note, players like Dewald Brevis and Mhatre have shown promise with the bat. Sometimes a difficult season serves as a reminder that cricket is bigger than any individual or team—you’ve got to stick to the basics and remain grounded.”

Anil Kumble, another seasoned analyst on the panel, spoke about Chennai’s team selection and what needs to change as they plan ahead:

“I believe the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway should’ve been backed from the beginning. Conway hasn’t been in top form, but that partnership helped CSK lift the trophy a couple of seasons ago. Rachin Ravindra is immensely talented, but he looks a bit hurried in this format—number three might be a better slot for him. Apart from Shivam Dube, the middle order lacked punch. Introducing Brevis and Mhatre into the lineup is a smart move, and a step toward the future. I think it’s time they look beyond Pathirana for the death overs. Someone like Nathan Ellis, who has experience and control, could be a game-changer and deserves another chance. With five matches left, CSK should give young players more exposure and start building their next core group.”*

Rayudu further elaborated on the changes in the batting unit and the team’s broader approach:

“It’s not about poor shot selection—it’s more that the batters are being overly cautious. The personnel changes were necessary, and what we’re seeing now feels like a testing ground for the next season. Honestly, I can’t see CSK retaining more than seven or eight players from this current squad.”

Speaking about Harshal Patel’s recent bowling effort, Kumble highlighted his veteran instincts:

"Harshal has been around long enough to know how to handle pressure situations. He's won the Purple Cap before, and that experience was evident today. His ability to adjust lengths—especially at tricky venues like Chepauk or Chinnaswamy—is a real asset. Mistimed deliveries at these grounds can easily go for runs, but Harshal used his variations smartly and bowled with great control."

Kumble also praised Dewald Brevis and hinted at his potential long-term role with CSK:

What impressed me most about Brevis was how comfortably he handled spin. Chennai’s pitch isn’t the easiest—it has variable bounce and often holds up—but Brevis adapted well. He’s shown his class in South African domestic cricket and age-group cricket, and now he’s doing it on the IPL stage. Remember, he wasn’t even in the original squad—he came in as a replacement, just like Chris Gayle did for RCB back in 2011. Brevis has the full range of shots, and along with Rachin, Mhatre, and Pathirana, he forms a solid young nucleus for CSK to develop going forward.”

On a separate note, Rayudu also touched on Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy role for Punjab Kings in their clash against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas will have fond memories of playing at that ground and with KKR, especially after winning the title with them last year. But now he’s leading Punjab, and you can bet he’s highly motivated—he wasn’t retained, after all. That extra motivation could work in Punjab’s favor. They’ve looked like a well-balanced unit this season, and I genuinely believe they’re playoff contenders.”*