IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have yet to secure an IPL title, despite boasting a strong lineup over the years. The team reached the playoffs in 2020, only to be eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. In recent seasons, RCB has managed to qualify for the playoffs again but suffered a loss in Qualifier-2 against Rajasthan Royals. However, they staged an incredible comeback in 2024 to qualify once more. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have clinched the IPL title three times (2012, 2014, and 2024), adding to their rich history.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Out of 34 encounters between KKR and RCB in the IPL, KKR has emerged victorious 20 times, while RCB has won 14 matches. One of the most memorable moments between these two teams was RCB’s dismal performance in 2017, where they were bowled out for a mere 49 runs by KKR. Overall

Total Matches played: 34

KKR won: 20

RCB won: 14

Tie: 0

KKR won: 8

RCB won: 4 KKR vs RCB head-to-head since 2021

Total matches played: 8

KKR won:6

RCB won: 2

KKR vs RCB key toss stats

Eden Gardens, KOLKATA (IN T20s SINCE IPL 2023)

Matches - 15, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 8

Avg 1st Inns score – 191/7 (Run Rate – 9.6)

Lowest Total Defended (excl. shortened matches) – 176, Highest Target Chased - 262

Pace: Overs% - 56, Wkts – 100, Avg – 33.6, Eco – 10.7

Spin: Overs% - 44, Wkts – 76, Avg – 27.7, Eco – 8.4

Winning Score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023)

1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 2

1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 6

Overall team record:

KKR: Mts – 88, Won – 52, Lost – 36 (Win % - 59)

RCB: Mts – 13, Won – 5, Lost – 8 (Win % - 38)

200+ Totals: 12 times in 14 matches (excluding shortened matches) | Sixes Per Match - 20

Highest Run Rate since 2023 (Min 10 T20s):

9.9 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata | 9.7 – Warner Park, St Kitts | 9.6 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9.6 – County Ground, Chelmsford | 9.6 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Top Performers in KKR vs RCB Matches:

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in this fixture, with a total of 962 runs. He is followed by Chris Gayle (606 runs), AB de Villiers (475 runs), Gautam Gambhir (475 runs), and Brendon McCullum (411 runs). As for the bowlers, Sunil Narine has taken the most wickets (26), followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (19), R. Vinay Kumar (17), and Andre Russell (17).

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The most recent clash between KKR and RCB occurred in match 36 of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR batted first, with Phil Salt’s explosive 48 off just 14 balls setting the tone. However, the batting slowed down in the middle overs, with Shreyas Iyer scoring a steady fifty. Ramandeep Singh's late cameo lifted KKR to a challenging total of 222.