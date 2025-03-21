IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on March 22. KKR will enter the match as the defending champions. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of IPL 2024 to win the title. KKR are the third most successful team in IPL, having won the IPL thrice.

Meanwhile, RCB are still on a hunt for their maiden title. The team reached the Eliminator in IPL 2024 but lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the must-win game. RCB would be desperate to end the long wait for an IPL title in the upcoming season.

The Challengers have often struggled with their bowlers in IPL, but they have done well to rope in match winners like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for IPL 2025. The team, however, lacks a match-winning spinner, with Krunal Pandya as their most experienced spinner. The franchise has named Rajat Patidar as captain for IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB full schedule, playing 11, SWOT analysis, live match timings, KKR, on the other hand, will be led by veteran Ajinkya Rahane who was given the responsibility after Shreyas Iyer's exit. While the core of the team remains the same, KKR will be without the services of veteran pacer Mitchell Starc who played an instrumental role in the business end of the tournament last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11:

Also Read

KKR playing 11 (probable): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

KKR won: 21

RCB won: 14

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson

RCB squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timings Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

IPL 2025 match on March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, KKR vs RCB telecast and Kolkata vs Bengaluru live streaming details

When will IPL 2025 begins? IPL 2025 will begin on March 22. Which teams will lock horns in the first match of Indian Premier league 2025? Defending champions Knight Riders will lock horns with Royal Challengers in Match 1 of IPL 2025.

When does the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener take place?

KKR will take on RCB in the IPL 2025 opener on March 22.

What is the venue of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata's Eden Garden will host the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs RCB take place?

The live toss for KKR vs RCB will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?