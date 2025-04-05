CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: All eyes on CSK captain ahead of toss at 3 PM IST

It will be a double-header day in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first match of the day, starting at 3 PM IST.

Both teams have had polar opposite seasons so far, as CSK have lost two of their first three games and are struggling to put on a dominating show. They are currently ranked eighth on the points table. On the other hand, DC have looked rock solid, winning both of the games they have played so far, and are currently ranked second on the points table behind Punjab Kings due to an inferior net run rate.

However, CSK will aim to get back to winning ways at their home venue, where they rarely lose matches. To achieve that, they will need their middle order to fire, as so far—except for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Rachin Ravindra—no other batter in the team has delivered with the bat. Meanwhile, DC have their bases covered on all fronts and will be slight favourites to win today’s match.

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK Impact Sub: Shivam Dube

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Sub: Ashutosh Sharma

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live toss:

Boundary per ball stats of CSK and DC batters in IPL since 2024 Team Player SR Boundary Per Ball Chennai Super Kings Rachin Ravindra 151 5 Chennai Super Kings Rahul Tripathi 139 5 Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad 144 5 Chennai Super Kings Shivam Dube 160 4 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni 203 3 Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja 139 7 Chennai Super Kings Vijay Shankar 118 8 Delhi Capitals Jake Fraser 211 3 Delhi Capitals Faf Du-Plessis 164 4 Delhi Capitals Abishek Porel 160 4 Delhi Capitals KL Rahul 138 6 Delhi Capitals Axar Patel 135 6 Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs 185 4 Delhi Capitals Ashutosh Sharma 177 4 The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will take place at 3 PM IST today.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will broadcast the CSK vs DC match with English commentary.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. Check all the live updates related to CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match here.