GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Experienced Iyer vs Youngster Gill after toss at 7 PM IST

In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer will aim to begin his new captaincy stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS) today at Gujarat Titans’ home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Iyer has been a steady hand, leading his teams to 40 wins in 70 matches with a strong win rate of 57.9 per cent. Gill, on the other hand, had a tough start as captain, managing just 5 wins in 12 games with a success rate of 41.6 per cent.

While Iyer recently led his team to victory, showcasing his leadership skills, Gill’s first stint as skipper did not go as planned. With both looking to make their mark, this contest promises to be a gripping one on the field.

Best win percentage as captain in IPL (minimum 30 matches): Steve Smith: 59.5 per cent MS Dhoni: 59.3 per cent Sachin Tendulkar: 58.8 per cent Shreyas Iyer: 57.9 per cent Shreyas Iyer as captain in IPL: Matches: 70 Wins: 40 Losses: 29 No result/Tie: 0/1 Win percentage: 57.9 Shubman Gill as captain in IPL: Matches: 12 Wins: 5 Losses: 7 Win percentage: 41.6

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS Playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj,

Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Impact sub: Yash Thakur

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs PBKS match with English commentary

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: