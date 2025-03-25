GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Experienced Iyer vs Youngster Gill after toss at 7 PM IST
IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: Iyer has been a steady hand, leading his teams to 40 wins in 70 matches with a strong win rate of 57.9 per cent
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer will aim to begin his new captaincy stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS) today at Gujarat Titans’ home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Iyer has been a steady hand, leading his teams to 40 wins in 70 matches with a strong win rate of 57.9 per cent. Gill, on the other hand, had a tough start as captain, managing just 5 wins in 12 games with a success rate of 41.6 per cent.
While Iyer recently led his team to victory, showcasing his leadership skills, Gill’s first stint as skipper did not go as planned. With both looking to make their mark, this contest promises to be a gripping one on the field.
Best win percentage as captain in IPL (minimum 30 matches):
Steve Smith: 59.5 per cent
MS Dhoni: 59.3 per cent
Sachin Tendulkar: 58.8 per cent
Shreyas Iyer: 57.9 per cent
Shreyas Iyer as captain in IPL:
Matches: 70
Wins: 40
Losses: 29
No result/Tie: 0/1
Win percentage: 57.9
Shubman Gill as captain in IPL:
Matches: 12
Wins: 5
Losses: 7
Win percentage: 41.6
IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS Playing 11
Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj,
Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna
Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal,
Impact sub: Yash Thakur
GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.
GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs PBKS match with English commentary
GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here
6:56 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Pitch inspection
Shubman Gill is seen inspecting the pitch ahead of the match. As it's the first game at this venue, there are a few cultural dance performances taking place. Ashish Nehra is having a chat with Gill, who is shadow-practising and visualising his innings. Gill had a below-par season last year, mirroring his team's struggles under a new captain, leaving them directionless. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who once led KKR to a title, departed for undisclosed reasons. Punjab Kings, still chasing their maiden title since the IPL's inception, have struggled with inconsistency. Perhaps a change in personnel might finally bring them some luck.
6:50 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Punjab's prodigal son returns
Glenn Maxwell had his first full IPL campaign in 2014 with Punjab Kings (PBKS) after brief stints with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. That season, he scored 552 runs, becoming PBKS's top run-scorer and the third-highest overall. However, his subsequent seasons were inconsistent, leading to his release by PBKS. After a disappointing return in 2020, he was released again. Now, for a third stint with PBKS under Ricky Ponting, Maxwell hopes to recapture his 2014 form.
Maxwell for PBKS in IPL:
Innings - 62, Runs - 1,294, Strike Rate - 159, Fifties - 6
Innings - 62, Runs - 1,294, Strike Rate - 159, Fifties - 6
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: New look Punjab
For IPL 2025, Punjab Kings have focused on building a strong Indian core, moving away from their previous reliance on overseas stars. They now have three Indian players with over 150 T20 matches and a total of eight with experience in 50 or more T20s, hoping for better results this season.
6:40 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Winning mantra in Ahmedabad
1st Innings score above 200:
- Matches: 6
- Batting 1st Wins: 4
- Batting 2nd Wins: 2
1st Innings Score 200 or below:
- Matches: 11
- Batting 1st Wins: 3
- Batting 2nd Wins: 8
6:36 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Shubman Gill in IPL at Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill has turned Ahmedabad into his stronghold, showcasing remarkable performances at the venue. Over 18 innings, he has accumulated 953 runs at an impressive average of 63.5 and a striking strike rate of 159. His consistency, marked by four half-centuries and three centuries, has made him the cornerstone of the Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup at home. As GT aims for a comeback this season, much will depend on their captain's ability to lead from the front with the bat.
Gill's average of 63.5 at Ahmedabad ranks among the best in IPL history for players with a minimum of 500 runs at a single venue. Only KL Rahul's 67.3 in Dubai and David Warner's 64.9 in Hyderabad surpass it, cementing Gill's status as a dominant force at his home ground.
Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad in IPL:
Innings - 18, Runs - 953, Average - 63.5, Strike Rate - 159, 50s/100s - 4/3
6:30 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM IST today, that is 30 minutes from now.
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Match Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Total Matches: 17
- Batting 1st Wins: 7
- Batting 2nd Wins: 10
- Average 1st Innings Score: 185/6
- Lowest Total Defended: 130
- Highest Target Chased: 205
6:10 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head record
Overall: Matches – 5, Rajasthan Royals (RR) Won – 3, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Won – 2
At Ahmedabad: Matches – 1, Rajasthan Royals (RR) Won – 0, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Won – 1
6:01 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: PBKS' probable playing 11
Punjab Kings Playing 11 (probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact sub: Yash Thakur
6:00 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: GT's probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj,
Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna
5:56 PM
IPL 2025 | GT vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match number five of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Two teams that finished in the bottom half of the points table last season will aim to start the new season on a high. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST