LiveNew Update

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy departs as 200 comes up for Hyderabad

IPL 2025 live cricket score updates, SRH vs RR: Theekshana breaks the 50+ run stand as SRh eye a 250+ total on the day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IPL 2025, today's first match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
IPL 2025, today's first match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
4:55 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 4 wd W 1 0 4 0; SRH 208/3 after 15 overs; Heinrich Klaasen 1 (1) Ishan Kishan 74 (34)
 
Maheesh continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ishan ends the over with a single towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 5 - He bringd out the switch hit and finds the boundary towards third man.
 
Ball 4 - ishan pushes towards third man. No run.
 
Ball 3 - Klaasen comes in to bat and takes a single to get off the mark.
 
Ball 2 - Another wide delivery is followed by a dismissal as Nitish goes back on 30.
 
Ball 1 - A wide delivery is followed by an outside edge that runs for FOUR behind the keeper.

4:52 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitish Reddy departs!

Nitish Kumar Reddy departs 30 as the 50+ run stand is broken by Theekshana.

4:48 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 18 runs from the over!

Over Summary 6 1 0 6 1 4; SRH 196/2 after 14 overs; Nitish Reddy 26 (13) Ishan Kishan 70 (31)
 
Fazalhaq continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ishan ends the over with a boundary towards square.
 
Ball 5 - A single towards long on this time.
 
Ball 4 - Nitish hits a SIX this time towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 3 - Nitish blocks the next delivery.
 
Ball 2 - A single towards off side by him.
 
Ball 1 - A SIX to start the over for Ishan.

4:41 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 21 runs off the over, 50 for Ishan!

Over Summary 6 6 1 1 6 1; SRH 178/2 after 13 overs; Nitish Reddy 19 (10) Ishan Kishan 59 (28)
 
Archer continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - A singl towards cover to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - A wide ball is followed by another SIX towards point by Kishan.
 
Ball 4 - A single by Nitish towards long on.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 2 - Ishan Kishan gets his fifty with a SIX towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Ishan gets a SIX over third man

4:36 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 2 1 2 0 wd wd 1; SRH 156/2 after 12 overs; Nitish Reddy 18 (9) Ishan Kishan 39 (23)
 
Deshpande continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ishan ends the over with a quick single.
 
Ball 5 - A bouncer left by the batter. Given as a Wide ball which is followed by another wide.
 
Ball 4 - A couple of runs by Kishan down the ground.
 
Ball 3 - A single by Nitish towards cover.
 
Ball 2 - A couple of runs by Ishan towards point.
 
Ball 1 - A single on the first ball.

4:30 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 4 1 1 1; SRH 147/2 after 10 overs; Nitish Reddy 12 (7) Ishan Kishan 35 (19)
 
Deshpande into the attack
 
Ball 6 - A single taken by Nitish.
 
Ball 5 - A single on the bouncer by Ishan.
 
Ball 4 - Single by the batter towards point.
 
Ball 3 - Nitish gets FOUR towards cover this time.
 
Ball 2 - Ishan rotates the strike as well with a single.
 
Ball 1 - A single by Nitish.

4:25 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head dismissed!

Over Summary wd 1 wd 4 W 0 4 1; SRH 135/2 after 10 overs; Nitish Reddy 5 (3) Ishan Kishan 33 (17)
 
Deshpande into the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards cover.
 
Ball 5 - Nitish goes down the ground for a FOUR.
 
Ball 4 - Nitish comes in and swings and misses the bouncer.
 
Ball 3 - Head departs as he is caught at cover by Hetmyer.
 
Ball 2 - Another wide delivery to Head. It is followed by a boundary by Head down the ground.
 
Ball 1 - A wide ball is followed by a misfield at back point. Single taken.

4:22 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Deshpande gets his man!

Travis Head departs after a well made 67 as Deshpande gets the wicket. He is caught at cover by Hetmyer.

4:16 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 2 1 1 4 0; SRH 123/1 after 9 overs; Travis Head 63 (29) Ishan Kishan 32 (16)
 
Sandeep continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a swing and a miss.
 
Ball 5 - Head gets another FOUR towards cover as he slams the ball this time.
 
Ball 4 - Ishan goes down the groudn for a single.
 
Ball 3 - Another single by him towards point.
 
Ball 2 - 2 runs towards square this time.
 
Ball 1 - Head lifts it high in the air but it lands safely between the keeper and the bowler.

4:11 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 4 1 1 1; SRH 115/1 after 8 overs; Travis Head 56 (24) Ishan Kishan 31 (15)
 
Nitish into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Head ends the over with a single towards square.
 
Ball 5 - Ishan takes a single towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 4 - A single towards cover this time.
 
Ball 3 - Head gets another FOUR towards cover.
 
Ball 2 - Ishan with a single towards long on.
 
Ball 1 - Head takes a single towards long off complete his fifty.

4:08 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 1 2 1 4; SRH 106/1 after 7 overs; Travis Head 49 (20) Ishan Kishan 29 (13)
 
Sandeep into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ishan gets a FOUR to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Head goes down the ground again. Gets a single.
 
Ball 4 - Head goes down the ground for a couple of runs.
 
Ball 3 - He goes down the ground for a single.
 
Ball 2 - A block this time by Ishan.
 
Ball 1 - Ishan gets FOUR towards mid-wicket to start the over.

4:00 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 16 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 4 1 1 1nb 0; SRH 94/1 after 6 overs; Travis Head 46 (17) Ishan Kishan 20 (9)
 
Theekshana continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He goes down the ground for a FOUR on the free hit.

Ball 6 - Head tries to sweep the ball but misses. No ball given.
 
Ball 5 - Another single by Kishan to rotate the strike.
 
Ball 4 - Head goes down the ground for a single.
 
Ball 3 - A single towards mid-wicket this time.
 
Ball 2 - Another boundary by the batter towards point.
 
Ball 1 - Kishan continues the onslaught and gets FOUR towards point because of a misfield.

3:55 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Carnage by Head!

Over Summary 4 6 0 4 wd 4 4; SRH 78/1 after 4 overs; Travis Head 41 (15) Ishan Kishan 10 (5)
 
Archer into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Another big hit down the ground for a FOUR.
 
Ball 5 - Head sends it for a one bounce FOUR towards cover this time.
 
Ball 5 - A bouncer that is given as a wide.
 
Ball 4 - Head bangs it towards point this time for another boundary.
 
Ball 3 - A swing and amiss outside off stump by the opener.
 
Ball 2 - Head gets a big SIX towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Head gets FOUR towards backward sq. leg.

3:50 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kishan starts to hit big!

Over Summary W 0 4 4 2 0; SRH 55/1 after 4 overs; Travis Head 13 (9) Ishan Kishan 8 (5)
 
Theekshana continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a swing and a miss.
 
Ball 5 - Another hit towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
 
Ball 4 - Ishan Kishan gets FOUR down the ground this time.
 
Ball 3 - He hits a FOUR towards third man.
 
Ball 2 - Ishan Kishan comes in to bat and blocks the first delivery.
 
Ball 1 - Abhishek departs. Caught at point by Jaiswal.

3:46 PM

IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhishek departs!

Abhishek is dismissed as he is caught at point by Jaiswal. Gone for 24.
The runner-up of previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the inspirational leadership of Australian Pat Cummins start their IPL 2025 campaign today. SRH is hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and once again the chatter over Orange brigade's aggressive brand of cricket takes the centre stage.   The overseas players in Sunrisers' Playing 11 are Travis Head, Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen. Adam Zampa or Wiaan Mulder could come as an impact sub when Hyderabad will defend the score.  Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the foregin players in Royals' XI. Parag informs at the toss that Sanju Samson to come in as an impact sub. 
IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11 
 
SRH Playing 11:  Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Sub:  Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder
 
RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Impact Sub: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka
 
 
SRH had the third highest run-rate in the previous edition of IPL. 
 
Best RR in IPL 2024: KKR - 10.7, RCB - 10.2, SRH - 10.0 
Most sixes in IPL 2024: SRH - 178, RCB - 165, KKR – 141
Most 200+ totals in IPL 2024: SRH - 6, KKR/RCB - 6, DC - 5 
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast KKR vs RCB match with English commentary
 
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. 
   Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here   
 
 
 

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

