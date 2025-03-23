SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy departs as 200 comes up for Hyderabad

The overseas players in Sunrisers' Playing 11 are Travis Head, Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen. Adam Zampa or Wiaan Mulder could come as an impact sub when Hyderabad will defend the score. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the foregin players in Royals' XI. Parag informs at the toss that Sanju Samson to come in as an impact sub. IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11 SRH Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Impact Sub: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi Impact Sub: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11, Suryakumar and Gaikwad's captaincy record The runner-up of previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the inspirational leadership of Australian Pat Cummins start their IPL 2025 campaign today. SRH is hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and once again the chatter over Orange brigade's aggressive brand of cricket takes the centre stage.The overseas players in Sunrisers' Playing 11 are Travis Head, Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen. Adam Zampa or Wiaan Mulder could come as an impact sub when Hyderabad will defend the score.Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the foregin players in Royals' XI. Parag informs at the toss that Sanju Samson to come in as an impact sub.

SRH had the third highest run-rate in the previous edition of IPL.

Best RR in IPL 2024: KKR - 10.7, RCB - 10.2, SRH - 10.0

Most sixes in IPL 2024: SRH - 178, RCB - 165, KKR – 141

Most 200+ totals in IPL 2024: SRH - 6, KKR/RCB - 6, DC - 5

