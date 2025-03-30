IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs SRH cricket match live

Check DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their second match of the IPL 2025 season. The clash between DC and SRH is set to be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will be aiming to secure consecutive wins as they look to build momentum in the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Vishakhapatnam While DC secured an opening win against Lucknow Super Giants in Vishakhapatnam, SunRisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start in their campaign, winning one and losing the other game at home. Newly appointed DC skipper Axar Patel will be looking to maintain his 100% record with DC on the day.

IPL 2025 DC VS SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH will take place at 3 pm IST.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 begin on March 30?

The IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on its app and website.