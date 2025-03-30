IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats Delhi Capitals are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of IPL 2025. After a thrilling victory against Lucknow Super Giants, DC, the 2020 finalists, are full of confidence. The standout performance came from Ashutosh Sharma, who played a match-winning knock of 66* from just 31 balls, leading his team to a dramatic one-wicket win. Sharma’s efforts earned him the Player of the Match award, and the victory boosted DC's morale as they look forward to their next challenge. The match is scheduled to take place at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While SRH had an explosive start to the season, they were left reeling after a heavy defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Despite Nicholas Pooran’s 70 from just 26 balls, SRH couldn’t recover from the loss. Now, they will look to bounce back and get their campaign back on track with a win against Delhi Capitals this weekend.

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL

Total matches: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

No result: 0

Win percentage: 50

Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL

Total matches: 18

Matches won: 10

Matches lost: 8

No Result: 0

DC playing 11 vs SRH (probable)

The Delhi Capitals might welcome back their star batter KL Rahul for the clas against SunRisers on Sunday. KL missed the first match for Delhi as he and his wife were blessed with a baby girl. The Indian batter is expected to join the team and be a part of the next game.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul/Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: T Natarajan/Mukesh Kumar

DC squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abhishek Porel (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

SRH playing 11 vs DC (probable)

With Hyderabad starting their season with one win and loss each, they are expected to present the same playing 11 on the night against Delhi in order to bring some consistency to the line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

SRH Impact Subs: Adam Zampa

SRH squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.