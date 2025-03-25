IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs PBKS cricket match live?

Shreyas Iyer will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), aiming to secure the franchise's first-ever IPL title after 18 years. Iyer, known for his leadership success with Kolkata Knight Riders’ title win last season, reunites with coach Ricky Ponting for a fresh start. Meanwhile, GT, led by Shubman Gill, hopes to recover from their disappointing eighth-place finish in 2024.

GT's batting line-up depends on Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford, while their bowling attack is led by Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan. For Punjab, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are key batters, with Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson spearheading the pace attack. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar will handle the spin duties.

Check IPL 2025 Match 5: GT vs PBKS live score, match updates and full scorecard here Both Iyer and Gill are in excellent form following strong performances in India’s Champions Trophy win, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS broadcast details

Telecast: Willow TV

Streaming: Willow TV App

Bangladesh:

Telecast: Gazi TV

Streaming: Rabbitholebd

Australia:

Telecast: Foxtel (via Channel 501)

Streaming: Kayo, Foxtel App

Afghanistan:

Telecast: RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)

Malaysia & Brunei:

Telecast: Astro

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Territories:

Telecast: SuperSport

Streaming: SuperSport App

MENA / UAE:

Telecast: CricLife1 on eLife

Streaming: StarzPlay

Hong Kong:

Telecast: PCCW

Singapore:

Telecast: StarHub

Caribbean:

Telecast: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Streaming: Flow Sports App

New Zealand:

Telecast: Sky Sport NZ

Streaming: Sky Go NZ

Papua New Guinea:

Telecast: EMTV

Arab World:

Telecast: BeIN Sports

Streaming: BeIN Connect

Maldives:

Telecast: Medianet

Streaming: Yupp TV

How to watch GT vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 25 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 25?

The IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.